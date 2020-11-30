SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis get back at it to prepare for season opener

CARBONDALE — It was the first time the SIU men's basketball team had practiced together for almost two weeks, but when you only have four days to get ready for a game, time is of the essence.
Especially when you haven't played a game yet, have a new head coach for at least the first two contests, and have only six returning players on a roster of 14. The Salukis scrimmaged for about 30 actual gametime minutes during Sunday's practice, acting head coach Brendan Mullins said, and may go live again for a bit before Wednesday's opener at Southeast Missouri State (1-0).
"All things together, we went about three hours," Mullins said. "I didn't feel like at the end of it they were just dead or sick of being there, or anything like that, tried to compete and play the right way even though a lot of them hadn't played together."
Brendan is filling in for his younger brother, Bryan, after he tested positive for the coronavirus Friday. As of Monday, no other staff or players had been affected, and the Salukis planned on playing Wednesday night. The team paused activities Nov. 12 after "multiple" positive tests on the team, but some players were able to work out on their own. Sunday was the first time in more than two weeks the team got together on the court, but Brendan Mullins said the team won't make any excuses however Wednesday's game turns.
"How much do you try to get them in shape (Monday), and wear their legs out for the game Wednesday? That's the pickle," Brendan said. "I think, and I'm hoping, that they want to play this game. We don't have to play this game, and I think people would understand if we didn't want to play it, with everything that went on with our team last month, with COVID and stuff. They want to play it, I believe they'll be ready to play, and we're not gonna have any excuses out there."
SIU is also scheduled to host Southern Mississippi (0-1) Saturday at the Banterra Center. Fans will not be allowed at that game, which is scheduled to tip-off at 4 p.m. The Golden Eagles host a non-Division I team Wednesday night before making the trip to Carbondale.
SIU was one of four teams in the Missouri Valley Conference that delayed its season because of COVID-19. Indiana State, Loyola and Missouri State are also yet to play their first games. The Sycamores were scheduled to open against Division II Indianapolis on Dec. 8, but announced on Monday Division II Truman State will play ISU that day. Loyola has a home game against Chicago State scheduled for Dec. 9, and the Bears might not open until Dec. 19 at home against Northwestern State after announcing they were pausing all activities hours before they were supposed to open against Evangel on Friday.
