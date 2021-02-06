SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis go cold in final 5 minutes, fall at Bradley

PEORIA — SIU's men's basketball team went cold at the wrong time, and couldn't overcome Bradley's resurgent shooting Saturday in the opening game of a two-game series at Carver Arena.
The Salukis were held without a field goal the last 4:48 of the game and fell 74-66. Lance Jones scored 15 points and Steven Verplancken Jr. had 14 for SIU (8-7, 2-7 Missouri Valley Conference). Trent Brown's 3-pointer from the top of the key at the 4:48 mark pulled the Salukis within three, 64-61, but they could only manage five free throws the rest of the way.
Bradley (10-10, 4-7) got a game-high 21 points from Terry Nolan Jr., 13 in the second half, 15 points and 12 boards from forward Elijah Childs, and sank 18 of 19 free-throw attempts. The Braves entered the game 22 of 35 at the stripe in their last three games, but never gave the Salukis a crack at the lead in the second half.
"They were 18 of 19. It was a one to two-possession game. We were 11 of 19 (at the line)," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "Obviously, rebounds, free throws, executing all those little things matter in close games, so we just gotta do a better job of finishing off."
One of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the MVC entering the game, Bradley made 10 of 23 behind the arc (43.5%) Saturday in its first home game since Jan. 25. Five different Braves made at least one, led by Nolan (3 of 5) and forward Rienk Mast (3 of 5).
SIU made half its 3-pointers, 11 of 22, and 22 of 51 from the field (43.5%), but never led in the second half. Up one at the half, Bradley got a 3-pointer from forward Elijah Childs to start the second half, and forced the Salukis' first timeout of the second half after Nolan Jr. hit another triple.
Nolan, a transfer from George Washington, made 7 of 10 from the field and all four of his free-throw attempts. He added six rebounds and three assists against four turnovers in 32 minutes. The Braves jumped out to a 47-39 lead less than five minutes into the second half to put the Salukis on their heels.
"Give credit to Bradley. They made more plays at the end," Mullins said. "Second half, I thought they came out ready to play to start that second half. I think we got off to a slow start in the second half. Obviously, watch the game, make some adjustments, and figure out some things we need to better for (Sunday)."
Jones scored 12 of his 15 points in the first half, sinking a long 3-pointer right before the buzzer to pull SIU within one, 32-31. With 6.3 seconds left, Jones got the ball near mid-court, took a few dribbles and pulled up. Not wanting to foul, Bradley let him have it, and the sophomore guard converted his fourth triple of the game. Jones made 4 of 8 from the field, including 4 of 5 from the 3-point arc, in the first half.
Bradley got six first-half points from Childs and another six from Mast. The Braves were 11 of 11 at the stripe in the opening 20 minutes.
Jones kept SIU afloat early, scoring six of its first eight points after putting up a game-high 27 Sunday against Northern Iowa. The Salukis struggled to find a good look against the 11th-best field goal percentage defense in the country, missing 16 of their first 21 shots, but found some offensive rhythm in the last 10 minutes of the half.
Down 20-11, Filewich's bucket started a 10-0 Saluki run that put them in front briefly at 21-20. D'Avanzo hit a step-back 3-pointer from the right side of the arc right before the end of the shot clock to pull SIU within four, 20-16. Verplancken Jr.'s jumper cut the lead to two, and Filewich made a short lefty hook over the 6-8 Childs at the rim to tie it up at 20. Brown gave SIU a brief lead after splitting a pair of free throws.
Down six with four minutes to go, SIU had chances to cut the lead to one possession, but split three straight pairs at the line. Filewich, Jones and Verplancken all made 1 of 2. Kevin McAdoo's two free throws with 17.6 seconds left put Bradley up six. The Salukis drew up a good look for Brown in the far left corner, but he missed right before he appeared to be knocked over by a Braves defender. No foul was called, and Nolan put the game away at the line with two shots.
The same two teams tip-off at 3 p.m. Sunday on ESPN3, in a historic game for the Salukis. Sunday's game will be only the second time SIU has played on the same day as the Super Bowl, and the Salukis are looking for some deja vu. SIU beat Creighton 79-77 on Feb. 3, 2002, the same day Tom Brady and the New England Patriots defeated the St. Louis Rams 20-17 in New Orleans.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman