SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis heading to 8-team Louisville event around Thanksgiving

SIU has to play at least 13 games to be eligible for the NCAA Tournament, but should be able to get there easily just off its 18-game Missouri Valley Conference slate. The Salukis may be in search of those games in Louisville, as Saint Louis hasn't agreed to a date for this season, and they could lose the scheduled road game at San Francisco and the home game against Eastern Washington because they involve cross-country flights. SIU's other games are at Southeast Missouri State on Dec. 2, under an hour away from Carbondale, a home game against Southern Mississippi, which is located within driving distance, and a home game against Murray State.

SIU's four-team event in Puerto Rico was canceled in September. The Salukis began practicing for the 2020-21 season Wednesday.

NCAA Tournament returning to St. Louis

The Enterprise Center in St. Louis will host first and second-round games for the 2026 NCAA Tournament, the association announced Wednesday. The games, hosted by the MVC, will be Friday and Sunday, March 20 and 22, 2026. Ticket information will be announced later. Des Moines was awarded men's basketball first and second-round games in 2023 at Wells Fargo Center, with Drake as the host.