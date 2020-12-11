SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis hold off Murray State to remain unbeaten

CARBONDALE — On a night SIU's men's basketball team had five players in double figures against Murray State, one that didn't might have made the biggest impact.
Sophomore guard Trent Brown scored only six points, but did the lion's share of frustrating Racers guard Tevin Brown into a 1-of-7 shooting night at the Banterra Center. Tevin Brown, MSU's leading scorer at 16 points per game heading into Friday's contest, scored a season-low three points in 34 minutes, and the Racers didn't have enough from their other stars. Marcus Domask and Anthony D'Avanzo both scored 13 points to lead five players in double figures, and the Salukis won 70-66 to move to 3-0 this season.
"Unbelievable performance by (Trent Brown)," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "Steven (Verplancken Jr.) did a great job on Tevin. Dalton (Banks) got on Tevin a little bit. It was a team defense type of concept, but Trent was chasing him along those staggers and ballscreens, and flares, and he just didn't break. He just kept going. If he got hit by a screen, he kept going. If he got hit by a flare, he just kept coming. He just did a great job taking away his space. Tevin Brown's one of the best players in the Midwest, and it was a great game for Trent, but the other guys also did a good job jumping in the gaps."
Tevin Brown, a first team All-Ohio Valley Conference pick last year who is on the watch list for the Lou Henson Award, went 1 of 5 from the field in the opening half and scored just three points. He grabbed four rebounds and finished the game with seven boards in 34 minutes.
Trent Brown's 3-pointer with 3:40 to play broke a 60-all tie, but it was just the beginning of an up-and-down final stretch. Murray State (3-2) got the lead back when K.J. Williams scored between two players and Chico Carter Jr. hit two free throws inside the 4-minute mark (64-63).
Lance Jones, who had 10 points, three rebounds, four assists and four turnovers, put the Salukis ahead to stay 65-64 with two free throws. The line proved to be a difference-maker for SIU, which hit 21 of 26 compared to 6 of 7 for Murray State.
Banks' two at the line in the final 30 seconds pushed the Salukis' lead to three, and the Racers managed just one more bucket the rest of the way. Tevin Brown got loose for just a second on the right wing and tried a potentially-tying triple just ahead of Trent Brown, but missed it long. Domask was fouled after the rebound and sank two shots for a five-point lead.
Trent Brown, a 6-foot-2 sophomore, bounced off a couple of shoulders during the game chasing the 6-5 Tevin Brown around, but didn't complain after the win.
"I got caught daydreaming and he got one on me, and I was determined not to let that happen again," he said.
Williams, a 6-10 forward, led the Racers with 17 points. Guard Brion Whitley scored a career-high 15 and Carter finished with 10.
Ben Harvey scored 12 points for SIU, including nine in the first half, and Jones and Banks added 10 each. The Salukis made 20 of 43 from the field (46.5%), 9 of 19 behind the arc (47.4%), and moved to 3-0 for the first time since 2015-16.
"That is a really well-coached team, and our guys did a great job with the ebbs and flows of the game, not breaking," Mullins said. "It's tough to guard them. It's tough to score on them. Our guys found a way to win again. I think that's what I'm most proud of with this team, the resiliency, with this game, at SEMO, and to be able to learn from winning."
