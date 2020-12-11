SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis hold off Murray State to remain unbeaten

CARBONDALE — On a night SIU's men's basketball team had five players in double figures against Murray State, one that didn't might have made the biggest impact.

Sophomore guard Trent Brown scored only six points, but did the lion's share of frustrating Racers guard Tevin Brown into a 1-of-7 shooting night at the Banterra Center. Tevin Brown, MSU's leading scorer at 16 points per game heading into Friday's contest, scored a season-low three points in 34 minutes, and the Racers didn't have enough from their other stars. Marcus Domask and Anthony D'Avanzo both scored 13 points to lead five players in double figures, and the Salukis won 70-66 to move to 3-0 this season.

"Unbelievable performance by (Trent Brown)," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "Steven (Verplancken Jr.) did a great job on Tevin. Dalton (Banks) got on Tevin a little bit. It was a team defense type of concept, but Trent was chasing him along those staggers and ballscreens, and flares, and he just didn't break. He just kept going. If he got hit by a screen, he kept going. If he got hit by a flare, he just kept coming. He just did a great job taking away his space. Tevin Brown's one of the best players in the Midwest, and it was a great game for Trent, but the other guys also did a good job jumping in the gaps."