SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis hold off Murray State to remain unbeaten
Saluki Men’s Basketball | SIU 70, Murray State 66

SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis hold off Murray State to remain unbeaten

CARBONDALE — On a night SIU's men's basketball team had five players in double figures against Murray State, one that didn't might have made the biggest impact. 

Sophomore guard Trent Brown scored only six points, but did the lion's share of frustrating Racers guard Tevin Brown into a 1-of-7 shooting night at the Banterra Center. Tevin Brown, MSU's leading scorer at 16 points per game heading into Friday's contest, scored a season-low three points in 34 minutes, and the Racers didn't have enough from their other stars. Marcus Domask and Anthony D'Avanzo both scored 13 points to lead five players in double figures, and the Salukis won 70-66 to move to 3-0 this season.

"Unbelievable performance by (Trent Brown)," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "Steven (Verplancken Jr.) did a great job on Tevin. Dalton (Banks) got on Tevin a little bit. It was a team defense type of concept, but Trent was chasing him along those staggers and ballscreens, and flares, and he just didn't break. He just kept going. If he got hit by a screen, he kept going. If he got hit by a flare, he just kept coming. He just did a great job taking away his space. Tevin Brown's one of the best players in the Midwest, and it was a great game for Trent, but the other guys also did a good job jumping in the gaps."

Tevin Brown, a first team All-Ohio Valley Conference pick last year who is on the watch list for the Lou Henson Award, went 1 of 5 from the field in the opening half and scored just three points. He grabbed four rebounds and finished the game with seven boards in 34 minutes.

Trent Brown's 3-pointer with 3:40 to play broke a 60-all tie, but it was just the beginning of an up-and-down final stretch. Murray State (3-2) got the lead back when K.J. Williams scored between two players and Chico Carter Jr. hit two free throws inside the 4-minute mark (64-63).

Lance Jones, who had 10 points, three rebounds, four assists and four turnovers, put the Salukis ahead to stay 65-64 with two free throws. The line proved to be a difference-maker for SIU, which hit 21 of 26 compared to 6 of 7 for Murray State.

Banks' two at the line in the final 30 seconds pushed the Salukis' lead to three, and the Racers managed just one more bucket the rest of the way. Tevin Brown got loose for just a second on the right wing and tried a potentially-tying triple just ahead of Trent Brown, but missed it long. Domask was fouled after the rebound and sank two shots for a five-point lead.

Trent Brown, a 6-foot-2 sophomore, bounced off a couple of shoulders during the game chasing the 6-5 Tevin Brown around, but didn't complain after the win.

"I got caught daydreaming and he got one on me, and I was determined not to let that happen again," he said.

Williams, a 6-10 forward, led the Racers with 17 points. Guard Brion Whitley scored a career-high 15 and Carter finished with 10.

Ben Harvey scored 12 points for SIU, including nine in the first half, and Jones and Banks added 10 each. The Salukis made 20 of 43 from the field (46.5%), 9 of 19 behind the arc (47.4%), and moved to 3-0 for the first time since 2015-16.

"That is a really well-coached team, and our guys did a great job with the ebbs and flows of the game, not breaking," Mullins said. "It's tough to guard them. It's tough to score on them. Our guys found a way to win again. I think that's what I'm most proud of with this team, the resiliency, with this game, at SEMO, and to be able to learn from winning."

SIU 70, MURRAY STATE 66

MSU;32;34;--;66

SIU;40;30;--;70

MURRAY STATE (66) – K.J. Williams 7-11 0-0 17, Brion Whitley 5-10 2-2 15, Demond Robinson 2-3 0-0 4, Tevin Brown 1-7 0-0 3, Justice Hill 1-8 0-0 2, Chico Carter Jr. 4-7 2-2 10, Devin Gilmore 4-10 1-2 9, DaQuan Smith 2-5 1-1 6. Totals: 26-61 6-7 66.

SIU (70) – Marcus Domask 4-13 5-6 13, Anthony D'Avanzo 4-6 3-4 13, Lance Jones 2-6 4-4 10, Ben Harvey 3-6 6-8 12, Trent Brown 2-4 0-0 6, Dalton Banks 3-3 2-2 10, Kyler Filewich 0-0 1-2 1, Steven Verplancken Jr. 2-5 0-0 5, Jakolby Long 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 20-43 21-26 70.

Halftime score - SIU 40, MSU 32. 3-Point Goals - MSU 8-23 (Williams 3-5, Whitley 3-6, Tevin Brown 1-4, Hill 0-3, Carter 0-1, Gilmore 0-1, Smith 1-3), SIU 9-19 (Domask 0-5, D'Avanzo 2-3, Harvey 0-1, Jones 2-2, Brown 2-4, Banks 2-2, Verplancken 1-2). Team Fouls - MSU 21, SIU 11. Fouled out - Whitley. Rebounds - MSU 36 (Gilmore 9), SIU 27 (Harvey 6). Assists - MSU 17, SIU 14. Turnovers - MSU 18, SIU 18. Records - MSU 3-2, SIU 3-0.

GRADING THE SALUKIS

Offense: B

SIU will look back at its 18 turnovers and not think many of them were aggressive, but five players in double figures usually wins games and Friday night against Murray State was no different. The Salukis made two 3-pointers to start the game, and converted 21 of 26 at the free-throw line to win a tight one over the Racers. Marcus Domask, Dalton Banks and Anthony D'Avanzo were a combined 10 of 12 at the stripe, and had the big ones in the final two minutes. 

Defense: B

SIU coach Bryan Mullins won't like the numbers, but the Salukis' game plan was to not let Tevin Brown beat them, and you can call that mission accomplished. Trent Brown, Steven Verplancken Jr. and Dalton Banks frustrated the Racers' leading scorer into a 1-for-7 shooting performance in 34 minutes. Tevin Brown still had a shot to tie the game with a 3-pointer from the right wing, but he had to almost shoot it on the run because of how close Trent Brown was to him on the play. SIU lost the rebounding battle by nine, and most of them in the second half were costly, but it was good enough. 

Overall: B

Murray State, ranked in the top-15 of the Collegeinsider.com Mid-Major top-25 poll, was athletic, long and offensive, but SIU met the challenge at a mostly empty Banterra Center. The Salukis drew fouls early, getting into the first bonus with more than seven minutes to play, and outscored the Racers by 19 points at the stripe. That, the defense on Tevin Brown, and five players in double figures carried SIU to the victory. The Salukis' starters outscored MSU's starters 54-41. 

