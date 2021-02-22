SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis hold on for 67-64 win over Valparaiso

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jones lost his man off a backdoor cut and caught Dalton Banks' bounce pass along the baseline. Jones' bucket was the first of three straight to pull SIU within five. Banks' 3-pointer about a minute later pulled SIU within two, 19-17, and it tied the game off two Ben Harvey free throws.

Banks converted a driving layup, and Harvey hit nothing but the bottom of the net on a fadeaway jumper during a 20-5 Saluki run that put them up 28-22.

Steven Verplancken Jr. scored 12 points, Kyler Filewich had 11, and Harvey and Banks both had 10. SIU pulled into a tie for seventh place in the standings with Bradley and Northern Iowa with two games left, both at No. 21 Loyola (19-4, 14-2) in Chicago. The Salukis would have to win at least one game in the two-game series at Gentile Arena to have a shot at getting out of the opening round of the MVC Tournament.

Krikke led Valpo with 15 points, sinking 5 of 10 from the field. He was the only Brown and Gold player in double figures. Guard Sheldon Edwards and backup forward Jacob Ognacevic both had nine points. Unable to find the space for the mid-range jumpers that helped it win Sunday's game by one point, Valpo took 28 3-pointers, making only eight, and earned only eight free-throw attempts, sinking six.

SIU went 13 of 21 at the free-throw line, but made enough in the final two minutes.

Valpo closes the regular season at home against fourth-place Indiana State (13-8, 10-6). Evansville (8-14, 6-10), which is also a game ahead of SIU, closes the regular season at home against third-place Missouri State (15-5, 11-5). The Salukis split with Evansville in their first MVC series of the season.

