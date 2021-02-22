SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis hold on for 67-64 win over Valparaiso

CARBONDALE — Lance Jones scored 21 points to lead five SIU players in double figures Monday, as the Salukis earned another Missouri Valley Conference series split with a win over Valparaiso.
SIU (11-11, 5-11 MVC) led by as much as 12 early in the second half, but had to convert a few clutch free throws to hold off Valpo (9-16, 6-10) at the Banterra Center. Dalton Banks and Ben Harvey both missed the front end of 1-and-1s in the final two minutes, but Jones hit 3 of 4 in the final 30 seconds and Trent Brown put the game away with two at the stripe with 8.5 seconds left.
"These back-to-backs are difficult, and they respond when we didn't get the results that we wanted that first night," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "Valpo is an extremely physical, tough and long team. After that slow start, our guys were very determined to get this win, and they played with great toughness and physicality."
Early on, the game turned into a showdown between Krikke and Jones. Krikke, a 6-foot-9 sophomore forward that is one of the league's most improved players this season, hit his first three shots in the opening four minutes. His runner in the lane with 16:15 to go in the half put Valpo up 11-6. The Brown and Gold led 15-6 before Jones, a sophomore guard that was the league's 11th-leading scorer entering the week, drove a personal 6-0 run to get the Salukis back in the game.
Jones lost his man off a backdoor cut and caught Dalton Banks' bounce pass along the baseline. Jones' bucket was the first of three straight to pull SIU within five. Banks' 3-pointer about a minute later pulled SIU within two, 19-17, and it tied the game off two Ben Harvey free throws.
Banks converted a driving layup, and Harvey hit nothing but the bottom of the net on a fadeaway jumper during a 20-5 Saluki run that put them up 28-22.
Steven Verplancken Jr. scored 12 points, Kyler Filewich had 11, and Harvey and Banks both had 10. SIU pulled into a tie for seventh place in the standings with Bradley and Northern Iowa with two games left, both at No. 21 Loyola (19-4, 14-2) in Chicago. The Salukis would have to win at least one game in the two-game series at Gentile Arena to have a shot at getting out of the opening round of the MVC Tournament.
Krikke led Valpo with 15 points, sinking 5 of 10 from the field. He was the only Brown and Gold player in double figures. Guard Sheldon Edwards and backup forward Jacob Ognacevic both had nine points. Unable to find the space for the mid-range jumpers that helped it win Sunday's game by one point, Valpo took 28 3-pointers, making only eight, and earned only eight free-throw attempts, sinking six.
SIU went 13 of 21 at the free-throw line, but made enough in the final two minutes.
Valpo closes the regular season at home against fourth-place Indiana State (13-8, 10-6). Evansville (8-14, 6-10), which is also a game ahead of SIU, closes the regular season at home against third-place Missouri State (15-5, 11-5). The Salukis split with Evansville in their first MVC series of the season.
