SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis in search of defensive mentality before road trip to Indiana State

CARBONDALE — SIU's men's basketball team left Des Moines in search of its defensive identity Monday night.

Undefeated Drake (13-0, 4-0 Missouri Valley Conference) missed only six shots in the second half against the Salukis on Monday, converting 18 of 24 from the field. The Bulldogs sank 34 of 57 (59.6%) for the game at the Knapp Center in Monday's 86-55 win over SIU (7-3, 1-3). It was the most points allowed by the Salukis since coach Bryan Mullins took over last season, and the biggest margin of victory in the last two years.

During a 19-4 run in the first half, Drake made 8 of 9 shots.

"I felt like we were ready. We had good energy before the game, but they came out, went on a run, and we just never fought back from it," said SIU forward Marcus Domask, who had a team-high 13 points. "We never answered them back."

Backup point guard Joseph Yesufu led Drake with 16 points off the bench Monday. The Bulldogs, who received votes in The Associated Press and coaches polls Monday, extended their school-record start with 21 points off SIU's 14 turnovers. They doubled up the Salukis in the paint, 44-22, and became the first team in the country to 13 victories.