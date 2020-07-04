SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis land grad transfer guard from Southern Utah

CARBONDALE — Jakolby Long, a 6-foot-5, 208-pound guard from Southern Utah, verbally committed to SIU's men's basketball team for the upcoming season Thursday.
Long redshirted the 2018-19 season at Southern Utah after transferring from Iowa State, where he played his first two seasons. The former Class 6A Oklahoma Boys Coaches Association Player of the Year at Mustang (Oklahoma) High School will be a graduate transfer for the 2020-21 season. Long appeared in 27 games last season for the Thunderbirds (17-15) as a fourth-year junior, starting 17, and averaged six points and 2.9 rebounds per game.
Long averaged 21.9 minutes per game and shot 45.9% from the field and 71.4% at the free-throw line. He will be one of only three seniors on the upcoming season's squad, along with walk-on forward Will Keller and graduate transfer Anthony D'Avanzo.
"I just bring my experience, coming from different schools, first from Iowa State and then Southern Utah, and showing guys there are different ways to win," Long said. "We won the Big 12 championship my freshman year. I know what it takes to win. I'm not trying to prove nothin'. I'm just trying to come in and win games, and help the Salukis win the conference tournament and make a run at the NCAAs. That's the main goal."
Long was a three-star guard at Mustang High School and among the Rivals.com top 150 players in his class. The top-ranked high school player in Oklahoma as a senior, he signed with the Cyclones over offers from Oklahoma State, Georgia and Missouri. Long was in talks with UNC-Charlotte, Illinois-Chicago and Albany before electing to play for the Salukis. He will make it official when he signs a financial aid agreement.
SIU men's basketball coach Bryan Mullins can't comment on Long coming until he signs that agreement.
Long said he developed a relationship with Saluki assistant coach Pat Monaghan and Mullins, and felt confident in SIU's path. The Salukis tied for the best finish in Missouri Valley Conference history last season for a team that was picked last in the preseason poll (fifth place). SIU returns two starters, sophomore guards Marcus Domask and Lance Jones, as well as sophomore guard Trent Brown. Third-year sophomore forward Sekou Dembele played in 10 games as a backup before breaking his leg against Bradley in January.
Domask was the Valley's freshman and newcomer of the year. Long will be SIU's eighth newcomer this season, including walk-on guard Chris Cross and 2019-20 sit-out guard Ben Harvey. The Salukis have one more scholarship for the 2020-21 season.
