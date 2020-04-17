SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis land high-scoring guard from Division II Glenville State

CARBONDALE — SIU's men's basketball team landed one of the most recruited transfer guards in the country Friday, when Glenville State's Steven Verplancken Jr. verbally committed to the program.
Verplancken, a 6-foot-4, 200-pound combo guard for the Division II Pioneers last season, is expected to officially sign with the Salukis in a matter of days. Verplancken averaged 16.4 points, five rebounds and a team-best 3.1 assists per game for the 14-15 club. After announcing he was looking to go Division I in the first week of April, the San Pedro, Dominican Republic native picked up offers from St. Bonaventure, McNeese, Southern Utah, Missouri State, Loyola and the Salukis.
The 19-year-old lived in the Dominican Republic until he was nine, and then moved to Belgium, where his father's side of the family is from, until he was 16. He was given the opportunity to play at Teays Valley Christian School in Scott Depot, West Virginia, and moved to the United States. He committed to the Salukis without ever visiting campus, due to the coronavirus pandemic, and said he built a great relationship with SIU coach Bryan Mullins and his older brother, Brendan Mullins, an assistant coach, in just a few weeks.
"It was difficult, but I still got a feeling that I belonged there," Verplancken said. "Some schools, I would be on the phone and I just could not see myself going there. It made it harder because you couldn't get a real, real feel for it. You had to do what you could with the resources you had, and I had a great feeling with SIU. I have a great feeling, and can see myself at SIU."
As a Division II transfer, Verplancken will have to sit out the 2020-21 season per NCAA rules, but will then have three years of eligibility with the Salukis beginning in 2021-22. An NCAA working group that was challenged to come up with modern changes to the transfer rules has recommended that student-athletes be given a one-time, one-year offer to move anywhere they want and be eligible as long as they meet certain academic and character requirements. The Division I Council is expected to vote on that recommendation later this month. The new rule is only currently aimed at Division I transfers that want to go to another Division I school.
Verplancken started all 29 games last season as a true freshman. He averaged 31.9 minutes per game and shot 49.9% from the field and 43.8% from the 3-point line (67 of 153). Verplancken made 74% of his free throws (54 of 73) and finished the year with 90 assists and 63 turnovers. His 31 steals were tied for the second-most on the team, which averaged 89.9 points per game and allowed an average of 86.4 points.
SIU coach Bryan Mullins, or anyone associated with the school, can't talk about Verplancken until he signs with the team. When he does, he will join Indian Hills (Iowa) Community College forward J.D. Muila and incoming freshman guards Dalton Banks and Eric Butler in the Salukis' 2020 class. Mullins will have four scholarships remaining for the upcoming season after Verplancken signs.
