SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis land high-scoring guard from Division II Glenville State

CARBONDALE — SIU's men's basketball team landed one of the most recruited transfer guards in the country Friday, when Glenville State's Steven Verplancken Jr. verbally committed to the program.

Verplancken, a 6-foot-4, 200-pound combo guard for the Division II Pioneers last season, is expected to officially sign with the Salukis in a matter of days. Verplancken averaged 16.4 points, five rebounds and a team-best 3.1 assists per game for the 14-15 club. After announcing he was looking to go Division I in the first week of April, the San Pedro, Dominican Republic native picked up offers from St. Bonaventure, McNeese, Southern Utah, Missouri State, Loyola and the Salukis.

The 19-year-old lived in the Dominican Republic until he was nine, and then moved to Belgium, where his father's side of the family is from, until he was 16. He was given the opportunity to play at Teays Valley Christian School in Scott Depot, West Virginia, and moved to the United States. He committed to the Salukis without ever visiting campus, due to the coronavirus pandemic, and said he built a great relationship with SIU coach Bryan Mullins and his older brother, Brendan Mullins, an assistant coach, in just a few weeks.