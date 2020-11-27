SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis looking at 'all options' with non-conference schedule

CARBONDALE — As the calendar turns closer to December, SIU men's basketball coach Bryan Mullins is looking at "all options" to find his team more games before Missouri Valley Conference play starts.

The Salukis were originally to play their second game of the season Friday against Prairie View A&M (Evansville took their place) but had to pull out of the Wade Houston Tipoff Classic in Louisville because of some positive tests for COVID-19. Some of SIU's players have been able to work out a bit this week, but the team's first full practice in over two weeks was scheduled for this weekend after the NCAA-mandated 14-day pause.

In an interview Wednesday, Mullins said he has considered trying to tie SIU's three current games into doubleheaders. The Salukis are scheduled to open at Southeast Missouri State on Wednesday and play Southern Mississippi (Dec. 5) and Murray State (Dec. 11) at home in the next two weeks.

"Looking at all options right now," Mullins said. "With the Valley going back-to-back, we thought about our non-conference, if we could do a back-to-back series to try to prepare our guys with the Valley schedule. I don't know if we will."