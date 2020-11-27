SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis looking at 'all options' with non-conference schedule

CARBONDALE — As the calendar turns closer to December, SIU men's basketball coach Bryan Mullins is looking at "all options" to find his team more games before Missouri Valley Conference play starts.
The Salukis were originally to play their second game of the season Friday against Prairie View A&M (Evansville took their place) but had to pull out of the Wade Houston Tipoff Classic in Louisville because of some positive tests for COVID-19. Some of SIU's players have been able to work out a bit this week, but the team's first full practice in over two weeks was scheduled for this weekend after the NCAA-mandated 14-day pause.
In an interview Wednesday, Mullins said he has considered trying to tie SIU's three current games into doubleheaders. The Salukis are scheduled to open at Southeast Missouri State on Wednesday and play Southern Mississippi (Dec. 5) and Murray State (Dec. 11) at home in the next two weeks.
"Looking at all options right now," Mullins said. "With the Valley going back-to-back, we thought about our non-conference, if we could do a back-to-back series to try to prepare our guys with the Valley schedule. I don't know if we will."
SEMO and Murray State are both located less than two hours away while Southern Miss is about eight hours away. The MVC hasn't announced when it will begin, other than planning to start after Christmas Day, and how its home and away series will fall. In an effort to get as many games in safely as possible, the Valley announced earlier this month it will move to four home doubleheaders and four road doubleheaders for its 10 men's and women's programs on weekends. The schools' travel partners in the league (SIU's is Missouri State) will schedule a home-and-home series like usual sometime during the 2020-21 season after Dec. 25, according to the league, which can fall on any day of the week.
SIU returns two starters from last season's 16-16 club, sophomore guards Marcus Domask and Lance Jones, and three other players, sophomore guard Trent Brown, sophomore forward Sekou Dembele and senior walk-on forward Will Keller. The Salukis have eight newcomers, as junior college forward J.D. Muila will miss the season with a torn meniscus. Mullins said the team got its base offense and base defense in before the pause, but only has about five days to get the team conditioned for its first game.
"We haven't done a 20-minute half or any type of scrimmage-type settings," he said. "We have some sets in. We have some offensive and defensive foundations and principles, but, obviously these last couple weeks, we haven't been able to do team stuff. My biggest thing is physically. The Xs and Os stuff, that'll take care of itself. Our guys will be able to make plays and adjust, but just getting their bodies ready to play is my biggest concern."
SEMO, led now by former Saluki forward Brad Korn, is scheduled to open the season Saturday against Kansas City in Kansas City. Tipoff against UMKC is scheduled for 4 p.m. Fans can watch that game for free at Stretch Live, through a link on SEMO's schedule page.
