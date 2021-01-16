SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis lose 5th straight game to COVID protocols, reschedule MSU game

CARBONDALE — The SIU men's basketball team lost its fifth straight game late Friday night, when the Missouri Valley Conference announced the Salukis' game at Missouri State scheduled for this Thursday night would be rescheduled for Feb. 10 because of COVID-19 protocols.

SIU (7-3, 1-3 MVC) hasn't played since losing 86-55 at undefeated Drake (13-0, 4-0), the biggest loss in coach Bryan Mullins' two-year tenure, on Jan. 4. The Salukis' next scheduled game is now Monday, Jan. 25, and Tuesday, Jan. 26, at Indiana State. Drake has also not played since that two-game, two-day series in Des Moines Jan. 3-4 because of one or more positive tests for the coronavirus within its team. Indiana State (4-7, 1-5) was scheduled to play at Illinois State (4-6, 1-3) Saturday and Sunday in Normal and has a home game Jan. 20 against Evansville.

SIU and the MVC have already rescheduled its two previous lost series, at Indiana State and at home against Valparaiso. The Salukis are scheduled to host Valparaiso in late February. They are now scheduled to play at Missouri State (8-1, 5-1) Wednesday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m. on the MVC television network. The game is scheduled to air on FOX Sports Midwest, FOX Kansas City, and the plus channels on FOX Indiana and NBC Sports Chicago.

Northern Iowa (3-8, 2-4), which is scheduled to come to SIU Jan. 30-31, was in Chicago Saturday to start a big, nationally-televised series against Loyola (8-3, 3-1). UNI, the preseason favorite in the Valley after winning the league last season, lost preseason Player of the Year A.J. Green to a season-ending hip injury earlier this season but split with Bradley (7-4, 1-1) last weekend. The Ramblers, one of three teams in the top 100 of the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings this week with Drake and Missouri State, host the Panthers at 5 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2 and Sunday at 4 p.m. on ESPN.

