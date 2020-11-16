SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis may never have full schedule

CARBONDALE — SIU's men's basketball team may able to trademark a new phrase before the end of the 2020-21 season: COVID-outs.

Last week, the Salukis chalked up their three scheduled games at the Louisville multi-team event after what the team described as "multiple" positive tests for the coronavirus. By the end of the week, they were one of more than 30 teams that had paused basketball activities because of positive tests, according to Stadium's Jeff Goodman. SIU coach Bryan Mullins said piecing together up to nine non-conference games may be like putting together a baseball schedule.

"We're definitely looking," he said. "I think there are going to be things that happen throughout December, in terms of the college basketball scheduling, and the season, it's going to be very fluid, so, I think there are going to be some options, hopefully. We're kind of open to anything right now."

SIU is now looking at opening the season at Southeast Missouri State in about two weeks, Dec. 2, in Cape Girardeau. The Salukis currently have home games against Southern Mississippi (Dec. 5), Murray State (Dec. 11), and Nicholls (Dec. 23) in addition to the 18-game Missouri Valley Conference slate that starts Dec. 31. SIU has to play at least 13 games to be eligible for the postseason.