SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis officially add 6-8 forward J.D. Muila

CARBONDALE — The SIU men's basketball team officially added Indian Hills (Iowa) Community College forward J.D. Muila on Wednesday, the first day of the spring signing period.
Muila (pronounced MYOO-luh), an Ottawa, Canada native, will be a junior for the Salukis this season.
"I am thrilled to add J.D. to our Saluki Basketball family," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said in a news release. "He has been a huge priority for us throughout this year because he represents everything that we are about. He comes from one of the winningest programs in junior college, and he has the ability to impact the game on both sides of the ball."
A 6-8, 235-pound forward, Muila was a force on the boards at Indian Hills. He averaged 6.7 rebounds in 9.5 minutes per game as a freshman. As a sophomore, he averaged 6.5 points and a team-leading 6.8 rebounds per game on a 30-3 squad that featured Kansas recruit Tyon Grant-Foster and Bryant recruit Chris Childs. In his two-year career, Muila averaged nearly 20 rebounds per 40 minutes and had 13 games with double-figure rebounds.
Ranked the No. 24 junior college recruit in the nation by JucoRecruiting.com, Muila is also the latest in a long line of proven winners that have signed with Mullins. In two years at Indian Hills, the Warriors went 57-10 (.851) overall and 39-2 at home (.951). Muila shot 60% from the field as a freshman and 58.7% last season.
Muila, who will be the first Canadian to play at SIU, is the fourth Saluki in the 2020 class, joining freshmen Dalton Banks and Eric Butler, along with Ben Harvey, who sat out the 2019-20 season after transferring from Eastern Illinois. Banks was an all-region pick at Eau Claire North (Wisconsin) High School, and Butler helped Orlando Christian win the Class 2A state championship.
Muila could help SIU with two of its biggest needs, a rebounding big and an inside scoring presence. Starting center Barret Benson and backup posts Brendon Gooch and Stevan Jeremic all left the program after this past season, due to graduation or transfer.
SIU (16-16, 10-8 Missouri Valley Conference) got outrebounded by an average of 5.4 boards a game last season, worst in the league. Evansville, which went 0-18 in league play last season, got outboarded by an average of 4.6 per game. Illinois State, the next-worst rebounding team in terms of average margin, got beat by only 1.5 per game. The Salukis still led the Valley in scoring defense, allowing an average of 62.2 points per game.
Benson was SIU's top rebounder last season at 5.6 per game. Guard Marcus Domask, a 6-6 freshman who was one of the Salukis' top post players in the second half of the season, was the second-best rebounder on the team at 5.2 boards a game. The MVC Freshman and Newcomer of the Year, Domask is also SIU's top returning scorer, at 13.6 points per game as a true freshman in 2019-20.
