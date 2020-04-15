SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis officially add 6-8 forward J.D. Muila

Muila, who will be the first Canadian to play at SIU, is the fourth Saluki in the 2020 class, joining freshmen Dalton Banks and Eric Butler, along with Ben Harvey, who sat out the 2019-20 season after transferring from Eastern Illinois. Banks was an all-region pick at Eau Claire North (Wisconsin) High School, and Butler helped Orlando Christian win the Class 2A state championship.

Muila could help SIU with two of its biggest needs, a rebounding big and an inside scoring presence. Starting center Barret Benson and backup posts Brendon Gooch and Stevan Jeremic all left the program after this past season, due to graduation or transfer.

SIU (16-16, 10-8 Missouri Valley Conference) got outrebounded by an average of 5.4 boards a game last season, worst in the league. Evansville, which went 0-18 in league play last season, got outboarded by an average of 4.6 per game. Illinois State, the next-worst rebounding team in terms of average margin, got beat by only 1.5 per game. The Salukis still led the Valley in scoring defense, allowing an average of 62.2 points per game.

Benson was SIU's top rebounder last season at 5.6 per game. Guard Marcus Domask, a 6-6 freshman who was one of the Salukis' top post players in the second half of the season, was the second-best rebounder on the team at 5.2 boards a game. The MVC Freshman and Newcomer of the Year, Domask is also SIU's top returning scorer, at 13.6 points per game as a true freshman in 2019-20.

