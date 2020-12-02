SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis rally for 87-79 win in overtime at Southeast Missouri State

CAPE GIRARDEAU — Anthony D'Avanzo's two free throws with four seconds to go tied the game, and SIU's men's basketball team managed to force overtime at Southeast Missouri State in Wednesday night's season opener.

Redhawk guard Chris Harris missed a contested 3-pointer from the left wing as time expired, and the Salukis took control in the extra session to win 87-79 at the Show Me Center. D'Avanzo was fouled on SIU's inbounds pass just a bit in front of the half-court line. The 6-foot-8 graduate transfer from Division II Lewis University, who made his first Saluki start, calmly took a few dribbles, rose up, and sank the two shots to tie the game at 71. Free throws turned out to be big for SIU's new club, as the Salukis sank 21 of 27 in regulation to rally from 11 down in the final 5:16.

The Salukis quickly jumped on the Redhawks in the extra session. Ben Harvey, another one of SIU's six newcomers that played Wednesday night, hit two free throws and Trent Brown's 3-pointer pushed the Salukis ahead five. The lead grew to seven with 1:32 left.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Domask, last season's Missouri Valley Conference Freshman and Newcomer of the Year, finished with a game-high 24 points. The 6-6 sophomore guard added five rebounds. Harvey, the sitout had 22 points and seven rebounds in his first game in over a year.