SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis' recruiting features more misses than hits this spring

CARBONDALE — It's an inexact science, but SIU's men's basketball team has had more misses than hits this spring in search of six players.
J.D. Muila, the Salukis' only spring commitment as of Tuesday night, should help their rebounding and physicality right away. The 6-foot-8, 235-pound junior forward from Indian Hills (Iowa) Community College is expected to sign his national letter of intent Wednesday, the first day of the regular signing period for Division I basketball. SIU has five scholarships still uncommitted for the upcoming season after four players transferred, and senior center Stevan Jeremic ran out of eligibility for NCAA Division I.
The Salukis offered junior college guards Tariq Silver and Malik Zachery, but both spurned them for bigger schools. Silver, a 6-foot-5 guard at Tallahassee (Florida) Community College, verbally committed to Oregon State. Zachery, a 6-2 sophomore point guard at Chipola (Florida) College that averaged 8.5 points and 5.8 assists per game last season, had SIU in his final five but not in his final three. Zachery is expected to pick between Ole Miss, California and Buffalo, on Wednesday.
Louth-Mohamed Coulibaly, a 6-8 forward SIU was reportedly recruiting from Canada, chose to play for Holy Cross earlier this month.
It's no secret the Salukis are after at least another big and at least one older guard in this class. SIU lost Aaron Cook, its likely starting point guard this year if he had stayed, to Gonzaga as a graduate transfer. Guard/forward Brendon Gooch also transferred as a graduate student, but has been a career backup in his three seasons. Two other newcomers, sophomore guard Harwin Francois and redshirt freshman guard Karrington Davis, also announced their intentions to transfer. Francois committed to McNeese out of the Southland Conference, while Davis has not announced his new home for next season yet.
Here are a few players the Salukis have offered via social media that they could end up signing in the next few days:
(Name, position, height, weight, year in 2019-20, previous school)
• Adong Makuoi, F, 6-9, 220, Soph., Daytona (Florida) State College: Makuoi, who is from Edmonton, played with Francois two years ago and could add depth to a Saluki frontcourt. Makuoi averaged 6.6 points and 5.4 rebounds last season for a 17-13 squad, and could give SIU something it didn't have last season, a shotblocker. Makuoi blocked 46 shots in 30 games.
SIU blocked 65 shots, total, last season. Center Barret Benson, a graduate transfer from Northwestern, led the Salukis with 28 rejections in 32 games.
• Steven Verplancken Jr., G, 6-4, 200, Soph., Glenville (West Virginia) State: Verplancken's recruitment has taken off since he announced he was transferring from the Division II school to pursue a Division I opportunity. Tuesday, he picked up offers from North Dakota and Loyola, to go with offers from SIU, McNeese, Southern Utah and St. Bonaventure. Verplancken averaged 16.4 points and five rebounds per game last season, with 86 assists and 59 turnovers. The freshman guard, who would likely have to sit out the 2020-21 season, shot 50.1% from the field and 44.5% from the 3-point line (65 of 146).
• Amar Brown, C, 6-8, 235, Fr., Veritas Prep (California): Brown has been offered by SIU, Pacific, Cal Poly and Northern Arizona, according to VerbalCommits.com.
• Jayden Johnson, G, 6-6, 195, Fr., Batavia High School: Illinois-Chicago, which just hired Luke Yaklich as its new head coach a few weeks ago, is reportedly competing with the Salukis for Johnson. UIC offered before Yaklich was hired.
