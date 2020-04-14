SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis' recruiting features more misses than hits this spring

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — It's an inexact science, but SIU's men's basketball team has had more misses than hits this spring in search of six players.

J.D. Muila, the Salukis' only spring commitment as of Tuesday night, should help their rebounding and physicality right away. The 6-foot-8, 235-pound junior forward from Indian Hills (Iowa) Community College is expected to sign his national letter of intent Wednesday, the first day of the regular signing period for Division I basketball. SIU has five scholarships still uncommitted for the upcoming season after four players transferred, and senior center Stevan Jeremic ran out of eligibility for NCAA Division I.

The Salukis offered junior college guards Tariq Silver and Malik Zachery, but both spurned them for bigger schools. Silver, a 6-foot-5 guard at Tallahassee (Florida) Community College, verbally committed to Oregon State. Zachery, a 6-2 sophomore point guard at Chipola (Florida) College that averaged 8.5 points and 5.8 assists per game last season, had SIU in his final five but not in his final three. Zachery is expected to pick between Ole Miss, California and Buffalo, on Wednesday.

Louth-Mohamed Coulibaly, a 6-8 forward SIU was reportedly recruiting from Canada, chose to play for Holy Cross earlier this month.