SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis regain winning feeling after Jones' record performance

"What beat us on the scoreboard in Game 2, we didn't have as many of the quality defensive possessions," UNI coach Ben Jacobson said. "Not making free throws makes the game harder to have success. Not shooting it well from the 3-point line makes it harder to have success. Had we defended and had the discipline we needed on five or six more plays, everything else could have stayed the same and we would have had a successful day (Sunday)."

UNI made 7 of 25 behind the arc a day after missing 14 of 19 in a 12-point win. The Panthers outscored the Salukis by three at the stripe, but might have done better if they didn't miss 12 of 21 attempts. Without first team all-conference forward Austin Phyfe, who did not play the second half, UNI was forced to rely on three freshmen, sophomore forward Noah Carter and senior guard Trae Berhow.

Born, one of two true freshmen to start for UNI on Sunday, made 4 of 8 from the field and 5 of 7 at the free-throw line. He had one assist and three turnovers in 37 minutes. Nate Heise, another freshman, scored 13 points to go with three assists. Carter had 11 points and eight boards a day after scoring 21, and freshman guard Tytan Anderson added eight off the bench.