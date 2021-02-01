SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis regain winning feeling after Jones' record performance

CARBONDALE — Lance Jones never left the floor Sunday night against Northern Iowa, which must have driven the Panthers crazy.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound sophomore guard hit a career-high seven 3-pointers and led SIU's men's basketball team in assists, too, with six in a 71-68 victory at the Banterra Center. Jones' seven triples were the most since Kent Williams made that many against Kent State on Dec. 23, 2000.
"It feels really good to get back on the winning side," Jones said. "It was a long time coming. The guys worked, we worked for this. We battled through COVID, and it was only a matter of time. I put this work in, and it paid off."
SIU (8-6, 2-6 Missouri Valley Conference) made 15 3-pointers on 30 attempts, with Jones supplying the lion's share of the work. They were the most 3s in a game by the Salukis since 1998 and tied for the third-most in school history. Steven Verplancken Jr. made 4 of 8 behind the arc on the way to a season-high 14 points, and Dalton Banks (2 of 3) and Anthony D'Avanzo (2 of 3) also joined the perimeter party.
SIU shot better from the 3-point line (50%) than from the field (46.3%), but found a way to snap its six-game losing streak. The Salukis had as many assists (16) as turnovers, got outscored by three at the free-throw line (9-6) and allowed 16 points to UNI freshman guard Bowen Born, but outrebounded the Panthers (5-11, 3-7) by four and got 20 points from their bench.
"What beat us on the scoreboard in Game 2, we didn't have as many of the quality defensive possessions," UNI coach Ben Jacobson said. "Not making free throws makes the game harder to have success. Not shooting it well from the 3-point line makes it harder to have success. Had we defended and had the discipline we needed on five or six more plays, everything else could have stayed the same and we would have had a successful day (Sunday)."
UNI made 7 of 25 behind the arc a day after missing 14 of 19 in a 12-point win. The Panthers outscored the Salukis by three at the stripe, but might have done better if they didn't miss 12 of 21 attempts. Without first team all-conference forward Austin Phyfe, who did not play the second half, UNI was forced to rely on three freshmen, sophomore forward Noah Carter and senior guard Trae Berhow.
Born, one of two true freshmen to start for UNI on Sunday, made 4 of 8 from the field and 5 of 7 at the free-throw line. He had one assist and three turnovers in 37 minutes. Nate Heise, another freshman, scored 13 points to go with three assists. Carter had 11 points and eight boards a day after scoring 21, and freshman guard Tytan Anderson added eight off the bench.
D'Avanzo's first double-double, 11 points and 10 rebounds, helped SIU develop an inside presence to open things up on the arc. D'Avanzo had four of SIU's 16 assists. Freshman center Kyler Filewich scored 10 points and had six rebounds, sinking 4 of 8 from the field and both of his free-throw attempts. Since jumping into the starting lineup in Marcus Domask's absence, Filewich has converted 18 of 26 from the field (69.2%), scored 42 points (10.5 points per game) and grabbed 26 rebounds (6.5 per game).
The Salukis now get some much-needed practice time before heading to Bradley to face the Braves on Saturday and Sunday in Peoria.
"I think we're a much better team than we were when we went to Drake, and just kept how they fighting, and had some great practices," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "I know they're excited to continue to get better. We still have over half of the Valley season ahead of us, and I think our best basketball is ahead of us. We have to continue to get better through practicing."
