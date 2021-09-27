SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis release non-conference schedule, open at Little Rock on Nov. 9

CARBONDALE — SIU's men's basketball team will take a trip down memory lane for its 2021-22 season, which it unveiled Monday afternoon.

The Salukis have two return games from the 2019-20 season in their 13-game non-conference slate, due to the coronavirus pandemic last season. After an exhibition against Division II Henderson State on Tuesday, Oct. 26, SIU officially opens its third season under coach Bryan Mullins at Little Rock on Nov. 9. The Trojans return two starters and nine letterwinners off last season's 11-15 squad that finished 7-11 in the Sun Belt Conference. One starter that won't be back could start for SIU when the two teams play at the Jack Stephens Center, new Saluki guard Ben Coupet Jr. (10.3 points per game, 3.6 rebounds per game last season). Coupet started all 26 games for Little Rock in 2020-21.

The Salukis were unable to find dates to play Saint Louis in a return game or to start a new series with regional rival Murray State, so most of their best games are away from the Banterra Center. SIU plays Little Rock, Tulsa (11-12 last season) and San Francisco (11-14 last season) on the road, as well as a talented field in the U.S. Virgin Islands as part of the Paradise Jam on Nov. 19-22.

The Salukis open that multi-team event (MTE) against Colorado, a 23-9 squad that returns two starters and signed one of the best recruiting classes in the Pac-12, according to 247sports.com. The Buffaloes, the only NCAA Tournament team SIU has on its non-conference schedule, signed three four-star players and one three-star guard. Buffalo coach Tad Boyle signed three top-101 players on the Rivals.com list, four-star guard K.J. Simpson (No. 85 on the Rivals 150), four-star, 7-foot center Lawson Lovering (No. 59 on Rivals) and four-star small forward Quincy Allen, a 6-7 freshman from Washington, D.C., that was the District of Columbia's Gatorade Player of the Year and No. 101 on Rivals. Freshman guard Julian Hammond III, the Colorado Class 5A Player of the Year and that state's Gatorade Player of the Year, is from Denver.

The Paradise Jam also includes Creighton, which signed four top-100 players and could be nationally ranked by the time Nov. 18 rolls around, Colorado State and former Drake coach Niko Medved, Bradley, Brown, Duquesne and Northeastern. SIU will play either the winner or loser of the Northeastern/Duquesne game on Nov. 21 (winners' bracket) or Nov. 20 (losers' bracket), depending on how it does against Colorado on Nov. 19.

SIU's home game against Southern Mississippi (8-17 last season) Dec. 4 and at San Francisco are return games from the 2019-20 season. The Salukis played SEMO (11-16 last season) two seasons ago, but are starting a new two-game series with former Saluki Brad Korn's squad Dec. 15 at the Banterra Center. SIU has signed to play SEMO in Cape Girardeau in 2022-23.

SIU also hosts Austin Peay on Nov. 12, hosts Alcorn State on Nov. 26, and will host two non-Division I opponents, Maryville on Dec. 18 and Missouri Baptist on Dec. 28. Austin Peay went 14-13 in 2020-21. Alcorn State went 6-13 last season, including 6-7 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). Nestled in the middle of the Salukis' non-conference schedule lies their earliest Missouri Valley Conference game ever, on the road at Evansville on Wednesday, Dec. 1. SIU's first home Valley game is Jan. 2, 2022, against defending league champ Loyola and new coach Drew Valentine.

SIU could still add one more game to its non-conference schedule to get to the maximum, 13 contests.

SIU returns all five starters off last season's 12-14 squad that finished 5-13 in the MVC (ninth place). Leading scorer Marcus Domask, a 6-6 forward who was the MVC Freshman and Newcomer of the Year in 2020, missed all but 10 games with a left foot injury. Sophomore guard Lance Jones (13.4 ppg., 73 assists, 35 steals) was a third team all-conference pick, and center Kyler Filewich (6.8 ppg., 5.8 rpg.) was an All-Freshman Team pick. The Salukis added three all-state selections, all incoming freshmen, and graduate transfer Ben Coupet Jr. from Little Rock. SIU also returns 6-8 forward J.D. Muila, the 24th-best junior college recruit in the country in 2020-21. Muila missed the entire season with a torn meniscus but has been fully cleared to practice.

Belmont coming?: Belmont University, a private university located in Nashville, Tennessee, with just over 8,700 students, has scheduled a press conference for Tuesday to address the future of its athletic program. A report from Matt Brown of the Extra Points newsletter earlier this month said the Bruins would leave the Ohio Valley Conference to join the MVC as an 11th member, and it appears that may officially come to fruition Tuesday.

Belmont is a perennial NCAA Tournament contender and could get the Valley into the Nashville market. It would be the sixth private school in the Valley if it joins, along with Bradley, Drake, Evansville, Loyola and Valparaiso.

