SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis snap Butler's 59-game homecourt winning streak against non-conference opponents

INDIANAPOLIS — A game SIU's men's basketball team once led by 18 points came down to the final five seconds Monday night at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse.
Guard Chuck Harris fueled a furious second-half run by Butler, scoring 19 of his 22 points after the break, but the Salukis held on for a 76-73 victory after a final defensive stop. Ben Harvey's two free throws put the Salukis up 76-71, but the Bulldogs closed the gap with two free throws of their own. SIU then had to overcome disaster in the final five seconds. Marcus Domask slipped after catching the inbounds pass near the baseline and was called for traveling with four seconds to go, giving the ball back to Butler with a chance to tie.
JaKobe Coles, with two defenders near him, got a decent look but missed a potentially-tying 3-pointer from the top of the key. SIU's Lance Jones grabbed the rebound, and the Salukis walked off the court with a historic win for the second time in as many tries. Monday's game was the first in Indianapolis since SIU coach Bryan Mullins was a player, the Salukis and Bulldogs were both in the top 20, and Butler fell 68-64 in an ESPN BracketBuster.
The Salukis' win ended Butler's 59-game homecourt winning streak against non-conference opponents, the longest in the nation. SIU moved to 6-0 for the first time since the 2003-04 season, when coach Matt Painter led the Salukis to the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season championship. It was Butler's first loss at home against a non-conference opponent since Pittsburgh beat them in the semifinals of the 2012 College Basketball Invitational.
Domask (26 points) and Brown (a career-high 21) led the charge for SIU. Lance Jones added 11 points, five assists and two rebounds, and freshman guard Dalton Banks had nine. Domask and Brown scored 11 points apiece to lead the Salukis to a 37-24 halftime lead.
Domask scored the first bucket of the game on a short jumper in the lane, and Brown's first bucket this season that wasn't a 3-pointer helped the Salukis jump in front 5-2. Brown caught a pass on the right wing and went right to the bucket as his defender came out to contest a possible 3-pointer. The sophomore from Scottsdale, Arizona, laid it up and in and drew the foul. His free throw was good for a 5-2 lead at the 18:47 mark.
Domask, SIU's leading 3-point shooter last season, entered the game just 22.2% from behind the arc, but put the Salukis ahead 20-19 with his first triple of the game. Domask's driving layup with 13:16 to go in the half started a 16-0 run, seven of which came from last season's Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer and Freshman of the Year. Banks got in on the action, too, converting a tough layup in traffic and hitting Brown for a transition 3 and a 25-19 lead. Banks' long jumper on SIU's next possession pushed the lead to eight.
Butler made just 9 of 28 from the field (32.1%) in the first half, missing 8 of its 11 3-pointers. Nze's seven points led the Bulldogs.
SIU allowed less than 30 points in the opening half for the third straight game. The Salukis made 15 of 28 from the field at the other end (53.6%) in the opening 20 minutes, canning 4 of 10 from behind the arc. SIU had seven assists on its 15 buckets.
The Salukis are next in action at home against Evansville on Dec. 27 in their MVC opener.
