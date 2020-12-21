SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis snap Butler's 59-game homecourt winning streak against non-conference opponents

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Domask (26 points) and Brown (a career-high 21) led the charge for SIU. Lance Jones added 11 points, five assists and two rebounds, and freshman guard Dalton Banks had nine. Domask and Brown scored 11 points apiece to lead the Salukis to a 37-24 halftime lead.

Domask scored the first bucket of the game on a short jumper in the lane, and Brown's first bucket this season that wasn't a 3-pointer helped the Salukis jump in front 5-2. Brown caught a pass on the right wing and went right to the bucket as his defender came out to contest a possible 3-pointer. The sophomore from Scottsdale, Arizona, laid it up and in and drew the foul. His free throw was good for a 5-2 lead at the 18:47 mark.

Domask, SIU's leading 3-point shooter last season, entered the game just 22.2% from behind the arc, but put the Salukis ahead 20-19 with his first triple of the game. Domask's driving layup with 13:16 to go in the half started a 16-0 run, seven of which came from last season's Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer and Freshman of the Year. Banks got in on the action, too, converting a tough layup in traffic and hitting Brown for a transition 3 and a 25-19 lead. Banks' long jumper on SIU's next possession pushed the lead to eight.

Butler made just 9 of 28 from the field (32.1%) in the first half, missing 8 of its 11 3-pointers. Nze's seven points led the Bulldogs.