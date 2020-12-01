SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis, sophomore core set to open season at SEMO

Jones, a 6-1, 200-pound guard from Evanston, was one of SIU's most clutch players as a true freshman last season. He scored eight points in overtime to help the Salukis avoid becoming Evansville's first (and lone) MVC win and averaged 18 points per game in SIU's last six games of the season. Domask, Jones and Harvey, a 6-5, 205-pound guard originally from Jonesboro, Arkansas, sat out last season after transferring from Eastern Illinois but is expected to start. Harvey averaged 10.2 points and 3.9 rebounds per game as a true freshman in 2018-19. He shot 45.9% from the field, 38.9% from the 3-point line (35 of 90) and 75.3% at the free-throw line for a 14-18 Panthers squad.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After those three, SIU could start any one of seven other players against the Redhawks (1-0), who beat Kansas City on the road Saturday to snap an 18-game losing streak away from the Show Me Center. SEMO did it with one big, 6-7, 260-pound senior forward Nolan Taylor and four guards, essentially, sinking 10 of 23 from the 3-point line and turning 17 'Roos turnovers in 20 points.

SEMO, now led by former Saluki Brad Korn, has four seniors and five juniors on its roster, but none of them quite know what to expect from a Saluki squad with six returning players and eight newcomers.