SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis, sophomore core set to open season at SEMO

CARBONDALE — SIU's men's basketball team didn't release its starting lineup ahead of its opener at Southeast Missouri State, but the fact the Salukis could start four sophomores, play without its head coach, and still be favored, says a lot.
That's what happens when you return the Missouri Valley Conference Freshman/Newcomer of the Year, a guard that averaged 18 points per game in his last six contests of the season, and one of its top perimeter defenders. SIU added two graduate transfers, two all-state freshmen, sitout guard Ben Harvey and a Division II transfer guard, Steven Verplancken Jr., that averaged 16.4 points, five rebounds and 3.1 assists per game last season. Even with 10 of 14 players on the roster underclassmen, the Salukis like their talent that will go with a sophomore core of Marcus Domask, Lance Jones and Trent Brown.
"We're definitely a young team. We're sophomores, but we really don't feel like sophomores, and I'm talking for me, Lance, Trent, Ben, and even Steven played a lot," said Domask, a 6-foot-6 guard that had one of the best freshman seasons in Saluki history in 2019-20. The first player in SIU history since Kent Williams to win the Valley's top freshman and newcomer awards, Domask led the Salukis in scoring (13.6 points per game), 3-pointers (54), 3-point percentage (39.7%), and was the second-leading rebounder (5.2 boards a game). His 79 assists tied Jones for the second-most on the team.
Jones, a 6-1, 200-pound guard from Evanston, was one of SIU's most clutch players as a true freshman last season. He scored eight points in overtime to help the Salukis avoid becoming Evansville's first (and lone) MVC win and averaged 18 points per game in SIU's last six games of the season. Domask, Jones and Harvey, a 6-5, 205-pound guard originally from Jonesboro, Arkansas, sat out last season after transferring from Eastern Illinois but is expected to start. Harvey averaged 10.2 points and 3.9 rebounds per game as a true freshman in 2018-19. He shot 45.9% from the field, 38.9% from the 3-point line (35 of 90) and 75.3% at the free-throw line for a 14-18 Panthers squad.
After those three, SIU could start any one of seven other players against the Redhawks (1-0), who beat Kansas City on the road Saturday to snap an 18-game losing streak away from the Show Me Center. SEMO did it with one big, 6-7, 260-pound senior forward Nolan Taylor and four guards, essentially, sinking 10 of 23 from the 3-point line and turning 17 'Roos turnovers in 20 points.
SEMO, now led by former Saluki Brad Korn, has four seniors and five juniors on its roster, but none of them quite know what to expect from a Saluki squad with six returning players and eight newcomers.
"We're going to scout them and do all that stuff that you typically do, but at the end of the day, you know, we can't beat ourselves," Korn said. "SEMO can't beat SEMO. And so, I think we'll focus on ourselves, as well, 'cause we don't know. You got some film on them. Obviously, Dom's really good, the point guard, and the transfer from EIU, and, you know, look, they've got good players over there so that's not saying that those guys can't play, there's just so much of the unknown, and if you worry so much about the unknown you can't take care of what you do know."
"(Verplancken) didn't play Division I, obviously, but we all have a lot of playing experience at the college level," Domask said. "We're trying to lead like we're juniors and seniors, and we're trying to play like we're juniors and seniors. To us, we're not even looking at that. We're just going out in every game, and we feel like we can win."
SIU will have to do it without head coach Bryan Mullins, who is on his sixth day of a 10-day isolation period after testing positive for COVID-19 Friday. His older brother, assistant coach Brendan Mullins, will act as the Salukis' head coach Wednesday night. SIU elevated Connor Wheeler, a former John A. Logan College guard who finished his career at SIU-Edwardsville, as its third assistant coach in Bryan Mullins' absence. Wheeler joined Mullins' first staff last season as the director of player personnel.
