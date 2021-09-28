SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis start fast on opening day of 2021-22 season

CARBONDALE — Third-year SIU men's basketball coach Bryan Mullins will break down his team's defense over the next 28 days, before the Salukis open against Henderson State, but the group won't advance very far without better individual efforts.

Two outstanding efforts at the defensive end helped the maroon shirts win a drill over the white shirts on the first official day of practice for the upcoming season Tuesday. Freshman guard Dalton Banks (everyone got a year back from the NCAA due to COVID-19) tipped an inbounds pass just enough where third-year sophomore Trent Brown could corral it near the mid-court line. Brown, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound shooting guard that was third on the team with 30 steals last season, beat his man to the next inbounds pass to end the drill.

Mullins called Tuesday's late practice (the team went early in the morning, too) a step in the right direction to turning around the seventh-best scoring defense in the Missouri Valley Conference.

"We gotta be able to guard the dribble better, and then we gotta be able to be more connected on the defensive side of the ball, in terms of knowing when to help, and when not to help," Mullins said. "Make that read a little bit better. Guys have really bought into that this summer, and this fall. We made big strides, I think, and now, as we get more time on the court, it'll be a huge focus. Obviously, we just showed them video this morning, rebounding. We've gotta be able to finish possessions off."

SIU moved up one spot in the Valley in rebounding margin last season, to ninth place. The Salukis were the worst rebounding team in the league in 2019-20 but led the MVC in scoring defense. Without starting forward Marcus Domask, the 2020 MVC Newcomer and Freshman of the Year, the Salukis got outboarded by 4.5 rebounds a game last season. Domask played in only 10 games because of a stress reaction in his left foot. With Domask back, and the addition of junior college transfer J.D. Muila, SIU is optimistic it can put the rebounding in its defense and rebounding mantra.

Muila, a 6-foot-8, 250-pound transfer from Indian Hills (Iowa) Community College in 2020, missed all of last season with a torn meniscus. Muila averaged 6.5 points and 6.8 boards a game for the Warriors, who were a top-10 seed at the NJCAA Tournament before it was called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

SIU also returns 6-8 forward Anthony D'Avanzo (7.5 ppg., 3.9 rpg.), 6-9 center Kyler Filewich (6.8 ppg., 5.7 rpg.), a member of the MVC All-Freshman Team in 2021, and added two freshmen, 6-9 center Scottie Ebube from Mundelein High School and 6-7 forward Troy D'Amico from Niles Notre Dame High School.

