SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis to open new MVC schedule at home against Evansville

SIU got some luck at the end of the season, as it is scheduled to play Illinois State twice at home on Saturday, Feb. 13, and Sunday, Feb. 14, host Missouri State Feb. 17, and finish the regular season at Loyola Feb. 26 and 27. The Ramblers, picked to finish second in the preseason poll, have not opened their season yet but will be expected to challenge for the Valley title.

SIU is next in action Sunday at home against Division II Quincy University. The Salukis also currently have games scheduled against Murray State at home Dec. 11, against North Dakota at home Dec. 17 and 18, and at home against Nicholls Dec. 23. SIU can play up to seven non-conference games this season under NCAA rules (it currently has six), in addition to its 18 Valley games.

• Green could be out a while: Northern Iowa guard A.J. Green, the MVC Preseason Player of the Year, is battling a hip injury, according to a news release from the program Friday, and could miss some time. The Panthers (0-3) host non-Division I St. Ambrose Friday at the McLeod Center.