SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis to open new MVC schedule at home against Evansville

CARBONDALE — The SIU men's basketball team will open the new Missouri Valley Conference schedule at home against Evansville, not Bradley, on Sunday, Dec. 27 at the Banterra Center.
The Valley released its men's basketball schedules Friday. The Salukis were originally scheduled to open at home against Bradley shortly after Christmas Day, but after the league decided to pursue doubleheader series, everything changed. SIU (1-0) will now open the league schedule Dec. 27 and Dec. 28 against Evansville (0-3), which has lost 22 straight games dating back to last season and was picked last in the MVC preseason poll. Tipoff times will be announced at a later date, and television information with the league's broadcast partners, ESPN, CBS Sports Network, FOX Sports and NBC Sports Chicago will be announced next week.
The Salukis avoided a doubleheader road trip to preseason favorite Northern Iowa, getting the Panthers at home Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, and Sunday, Jan. 31, but have to go to Bradley, which has won the last two MVC Tournaments. SIU will play Evansville, Valparaiso (Jan. 16/17), Northern Iowa (Jan. 30/31) and Illinois State (Feb. 13/14) at home in doubleheader series. The Salukis are scheduled to go to Drake (Jan. 3/4), Indiana State (Jan. 9/10), Bradley (Feb. 6/7) and Loyola (Feb. 26/27) before the MVC Tournament March 4-7 in St. Louis.
SIU's first two conference series, at home against Evansville and at Drake, will be played on Sunday/Monday schedules, while the rest are Saturday/Sunday. SIU will play Missouri State, its travel partner in the MVC, in Springfield, Missouri, on Thursday, Jan. 21, and at home Feb. 17.
SIU got some luck at the end of the season, as it is scheduled to play Illinois State twice at home on Saturday, Feb. 13, and Sunday, Feb. 14, host Missouri State Feb. 17, and finish the regular season at Loyola Feb. 26 and 27. The Ramblers, picked to finish second in the preseason poll, have not opened their season yet but will be expected to challenge for the Valley title.
SIU is next in action Sunday at home against Division II Quincy University. The Salukis also currently have games scheduled against Murray State at home Dec. 11, against North Dakota at home Dec. 17 and 18, and at home against Nicholls Dec. 23. SIU can play up to seven non-conference games this season under NCAA rules (it currently has six), in addition to its 18 Valley games.
• Green could be out a while: Northern Iowa guard A.J. Green, the MVC Preseason Player of the Year, is battling a hip injury, according to a news release from the program Friday, and could miss some time. The Panthers (0-3) host non-Division I St. Ambrose Friday at the McLeod Center.
"A.J. is doing well. He is rehabbing with our trainer and gathering information," UNI coach Ben Jacobson said in the release. "He has great support from his family, his teammates and our staff as we work through this process. No decisions will be made until we have all of the information necessary to move forward. Until that time, A.J. is looking forward to helping our team in a different role with his experience and leadership while we practice and on game night."
Green, the 2020 MVC Player of the Year, leads the Panthers in minutes per game (36.3), scoring (22.3 points per game) and rebounding (5.7 boards a game). He is shooting 46.4% from the field and 40.7% from the 3-point line (11 of 27) in the first three games of the season. Green's 509 points as a freshman were the most in school history by a freshman.
UNI also announced sophomore guard Antwan Kimmons will return home to Minnesota to "work through some of the many challenges presented by the current pandemic," according to the release. Kimmons will remain enrolled at UNI and plans to continue his coursework online next semester. Kimmons played in all three of the Panthers' games this season, averaging 18.7 minutes a game.
