SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis to play at Tulsa during non-conference schedule

CARBONDALE — SIU's men's basketball team has added an old conference rival to its 2020-21 non-conference schedule.
The Salukis will play at Tulsa this winter for the first time since New Year's Eve in 1997, when they won 88-67. The news was first reported by CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein and confirmed by SIU. The Salukis and Golden Hurricane last played in 2018 in Las Vegas, with SIU taking home a 79-69 win at the Orleans Arena.
Tulsa was 21-10 before the American Athletic Conference Tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Hurricane could return three starters from a squad that tied Cincinnati and Houston for the AAC regular-season title. Coach Frank Haith was the AAC Coach of the Year and senior forward Martins Igbanu (13.6 points, five rebounds per game last season) was the Sixth Man of the Year. Junior forward Brandn Rachal (12.1 ppg., 5.8 rpg., 45 steals) was a third team all-conference pick.
Rachal, a 6-foot-6, 220-pound senior in 2020-21, was second on the team in scoring and led the Hurricane in rebounding and steals (1.5 per game). Forward Jeriah Horne, a 6-7, 222-pound senior that started 22 of 31 games, averaged 11.1 points and 5.8 rebounds per game last season. His 56 3s on 165 attempts (33.9%) led the team. Senior guard Elijah Joiner, Tulsa's other returning starter, had a team-high 86 assists and 54 turnovers.
Tulsa joined the Missouri Valley Conference in 1934 and stayed until 1996. The Hurricane won four outright Valley titles and tied for two others. They made eight appearances in the NCAA Tournament as a member of the Valley, going 4-8. When Tulsa left the Valley, it had the most wins in the conference tournament (25) of any team in the league since it began in 1977. It won the championship four times (1982, 1984, 1986 and 1996).
SIU has been in the Valley since 1974 and won or tied for eight regular-season titles. The Salukis have appeared in 10 NCAA Tournaments as a member of the league.
SIU is 21-32 lifetime against Tulsa, but just 5-18 in true road games. The Hurricane are one of three true road games on the tentative 2020-21 non-conference schedule. The Salukis are scheduled to go to San Francisco and Southeast Missouri State and host Murray State, Saint Louis and Southern Mississippi. SIU is scheduled to play Hofstra, Air Force and Florida Atlantic on successive days Nov. 20-22 in a multi-team event (MTE) in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
The Salukis return two starters off last season's 16-16 squad that finished fifth in the MVC. Sophomore guard Marcus Domask (13.6 ppg., 5.2 rpg., 54 3s, 79 assists) was the MVC freshman and newcomer of the year in his first Division I season. Sophomore point guard Lance Jones (9.3 ppg., 2.9 rpg.) started 26 of 32 games as a true freshman in 2019-20. Sophomore guard Trent Brown, sophomore forward Sekou Dembele and guard Ben Harvey, a transfer from Eastern Illinois that redshirted last season, also return.
The Salukis signed six new players for the upcoming season and still have two scholarships left.
