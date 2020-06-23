SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis to play at Tulsa during non-conference schedule

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CARBONDALE — SIU's men's basketball team has added an old conference rival to its 2020-21 non-conference schedule.

The Salukis will play at Tulsa this winter for the first time since New Year's Eve in 1997, when they won 88-67. The news was first reported by CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein and confirmed by SIU. The Salukis and Golden Hurricane last played in 2018 in Las Vegas, with SIU taking home a 79-69 win at the Orleans Arena.

Tulsa was 21-10 before the American Athletic Conference Tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Hurricane could return three starters from a squad that tied Cincinnati and Houston for the AAC regular-season title. Coach Frank Haith was the AAC Coach of the Year and senior forward Martins Igbanu (13.6 points, five rebounds per game last season) was the Sixth Man of the Year. Junior forward Brandn Rachal (12.1 ppg., 5.8 rpg., 45 steals) was a third team all-conference pick.

Rachal, a 6-foot-6, 220-pound senior in 2020-21, was second on the team in scoring and led the Hurricane in rebounding and steals (1.5 per game). Forward Jeriah Horne, a 6-7, 222-pound senior that started 22 of 31 games, averaged 11.1 points and 5.8 rebounds per game last season. His 56 3s on 165 attempts (33.9%) led the team. Senior guard Elijah Joiner, Tulsa's other returning starter, had a team-high 86 assists and 54 turnovers.