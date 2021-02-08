SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis try to build on big defensive effort at Bradley

CARBONDALE — Bradley's top-two scorers found little room to roam Sunday against SIU's men's basketball team.

Whenever guard Terry Nolan Jr. tried to run Lance Jones into a screen, there was the 6-foot-1 sophomore, still between him and the basket. There was Steven Verplancken Jr., and Trent Brown and Ben Harvey. When forward Elijah Childs found an angle to the basket in the second half, there was freshman center Kyler Filewich for the Salukis, walling up with his arms straight toward the Carver Arena lights. When Childs missed, Filewich didn't let the preseason all-conference pick get a second chance.

Nolan, a 6-4 junior guard averaging 10.5 points per game entering the weekend, and Childs combined for two points in the second half of SIU's 69-68 victory. Nolan went 3 of 8 from the field and scored seven points in 26 minutes. Childs went 2 of 10 from the field and finished with a season-low seven points in 31 minutes.

"Childs and Nolan, we were going to need to do a better job on those two guys if we wanted to be successful (Sunday), and I thought Kyler did an unbelievable job on Childs," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "And with Nolan, he's such a talented scorer, we had to pressure him a little bit more, and I thought Lance did a pretty good job, Steven did a pretty good job of that."