SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis try to build on big defensive effort at Bradley

CARBONDALE — Bradley's top-two scorers found little room to roam Sunday against SIU's men's basketball team.
Whenever guard Terry Nolan Jr. tried to run Lance Jones into a screen, there was the 6-foot-1 sophomore, still between him and the basket. There was Steven Verplancken Jr., and Trent Brown and Ben Harvey. When forward Elijah Childs found an angle to the basket in the second half, there was freshman center Kyler Filewich for the Salukis, walling up with his arms straight toward the Carver Arena lights. When Childs missed, Filewich didn't let the preseason all-conference pick get a second chance.
Nolan, a 6-4 junior guard averaging 10.5 points per game entering the weekend, and Childs combined for two points in the second half of SIU's 69-68 victory. Nolan went 3 of 8 from the field and scored seven points in 26 minutes. Childs went 2 of 10 from the field and finished with a season-low seven points in 31 minutes.
"Childs and Nolan, we were going to need to do a better job on those two guys if we wanted to be successful (Sunday), and I thought Kyler did an unbelievable job on Childs," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "And with Nolan, he's such a talented scorer, we had to pressure him a little bit more, and I thought Lance did a pretty good job, Steven did a pretty good job of that."
With its best defensive half of the season since blowing out Division II Quincy, SIU (9-7, 3-7 Missouri Valley Conference) earned a split of the weekend series against the Braves (10-11, 4-8). A day after sinking 10 of 23 from the 3-point line, 18 of 19 at the free-throw line and 22 of 49 from the field, Bradley made just nine field goals in the second half Sunday on 27 attempts (33.3%). Jones made the winning play at the end, drawing a foul on Ja'Shon Henry with 2.3 seconds to play and making 1 of 2 at the free-throw line to break a 68-all tie.
Nolan's last-ditch jumper from the right wing bounced off the left side of the rim as time expired.
"We had to get the win somehow," Jones said. "Coach came into the locker room and talked about our defense, how we gave up 43 points in the first half, so we wanted to come out with more intensity, and try to wear them down."
The Salukis pulled into ninth place in the MVC with eight games left, one win ahead of Illinois State (5-14, 2-11), which has played three more league games than SIU. Valparaiso (7-12, 4-6), Bradley (10-11, 4-8) and Northern Iowa (6-12, 4-8) are all tied for sixth place in the win column. The Salukis split with Bradley and Northern Iowa, and are scheduled to host Valparaiso on Feb. 21-22. Evansville (8-10, 6-6), which split with SIU, is fifth in the win column through 12 league games.
Wednesday's game at third-place Missouri State (11-5, 7-5) begins a stretch of four games in eight days for SIU, which is hopeful it will get sophomore forward Marcus Domask back from a foot injury soon. Domask, the team's leading scorer and second-leading rebounder, has missed the last six games after starting the first 42 of his collegiate career.
