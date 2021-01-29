SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis try to get back on winning track against UNI

SIU's challenge against the Panthers (4-10, 2-6) will be to defend preseason first team all-conference forward Austin Phyfe (11.9 points per game, 7.0 rebounds per game) but still respect UNI's perimeter game. The Panthers made 10, seven, 10 and nine 3-pointers, respectively, in their four wins this season. They shot 22 or more 3s in all four wins. If they double Phyfe, the Salukis risk giving up open looks to the likes of Trae Berhow (36.7% from deep), Bowen Born (39.4%) or Noah Carter (30.9%).

"I think that's going to be a huge key in this series," Mullins said. "Phyfe is one of the best big guys in the league. What makes him so good is he can really, really pass. Obviously, coach (Ben) Jacobson puts him in different situations and moves him all over the floor to put you at a disadvantage, so, we gotta do our work early and make things as tough as possible for him, and try to switch things up and not let him get comfortable throughout the games."

Phyfe, a 6-foot-9, 250-pound junior, scored a season-high 21 points in a win over Missouri State and had 18 points and nine boards in a win over Bradley. His third double-double came against Loyola on the road, 18 points and 12 rebounds, but UNI fell by 15 points.

SIU led the MVC in 3-point percentage defense last season, allowing 31.5% from behind the arc for the season, but this season, the Salukis are ninth in the Valley. Opponents are shooting 38.4% behind the arc, 322nd out of 340 Division I teams.

