SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis try to get back on winning track against UNI

CARBONDALE — Back home for the first time since Dec. 28 last year, SIU's men's basketball team tries to get back on the winning track against Northern Iowa this weekend.
Both teams could play without their best player, as Saluki forward Marcus Domask is questionable for the series with a foot injury and UNI guard A.J. Green is out for the season after undergoing hip surgery. Domask, SIU's leading scorer and second-leading rebounder, missed the first collegiate games of his career last weekend at Indiana State, when the Salukis were swept. Green, the 2020 Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year and the preseason player of the year this season, started the first three games of the season before shutting it down.
SIU (7-5, 1-5 MVC) has dropped five straight after winning its first seven games, but showed some small improvements at the defensive end. Indiana State (8-7, 5-5) topped the Salukis 71-59 Tuesday to complete a two-game sweep, but finished the game 23 of 47 from the field (48.9%). It was the first time during the losing streak SIU's opponent shot under 50% from the field, and the Salukis had 32 rebounds to the Sycamores' 33.
SIU coach Bryan Mullins, a two-time MVC Defensive Player of the Year in the late 2000s, saw some positives from the weekend in Terre Haute, Indiana.
"Execution defensively, in terms of guarding their actions and getting the scout into the game, and then, defense is about competing and being competitive," he said. "In terms of 1-on-1 defense, help-side, in terms of trusting your teammates. Obviously, there's a lot that goes into it."
SIU's challenge against the Panthers (4-10, 2-6) will be to defend preseason first team all-conference forward Austin Phyfe (11.9 points per game, 7.0 rebounds per game) but still respect UNI's perimeter game. The Panthers made 10, seven, 10 and nine 3-pointers, respectively, in their four wins this season. They shot 22 or more 3s in all four wins. If they double Phyfe, the Salukis risk giving up open looks to the likes of Trae Berhow (36.7% from deep), Bowen Born (39.4%) or Noah Carter (30.9%).
"I think that's going to be a huge key in this series," Mullins said. "Phyfe is one of the best big guys in the league. What makes him so good is he can really, really pass. Obviously, coach (Ben) Jacobson puts him in different situations and moves him all over the floor to put you at a disadvantage, so, we gotta do our work early and make things as tough as possible for him, and try to switch things up and not let him get comfortable throughout the games."
Phyfe, a 6-foot-9, 250-pound junior, scored a season-high 21 points in a win over Missouri State and had 18 points and nine boards in a win over Bradley. His third double-double came against Loyola on the road, 18 points and 12 rebounds, but UNI fell by 15 points.
SIU led the MVC in 3-point percentage defense last season, allowing 31.5% from behind the arc for the season, but this season, the Salukis are ninth in the Valley. Opponents are shooting 38.4% behind the arc, 322nd out of 340 Division I teams.
