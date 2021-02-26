SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis turn it over 18 times, fall 60-52 at No. 21/22 Loyola

CHICAGO — Steven Verplancken Jr. scored all 17 of his points in the second half Friday night at No. 21/22 Loyola, but SIU's men's basketball team was unable to overcome 18 turnovers in an eight-point loss.

Marquise Kennedy put up 16 points off the bench, Braden Norris hit three big 3-pointers in the second half, and the Ramblers captured their 21st straight home win, 60-52. Loyola (20-4, 15-2 Missouri Valley Conference) kept pace with Drake (24-2, 15-2) for the regular-season championship, which will go down to the final day Saturday.

Loyola, favored by more than 19 points, led by as much as 16 with 14:03 to play but couldn't shake SIU and former Rambler assistant coach Bryan Mullins. Kennedy's bucket with 7:43 to play put Loyola up 45-36, but SIU center Kyler Filewich answered at the other end.

Verplancken pulled the Salukis (11-12, 5-12) within four with his fifth 3-pointer in the second half.

Kennedy found 6-10 Jacob Hutson, a seldom-used center who was in for the injured Cameron Krutwig, underneath the basket for two of his four points. Norris' 3-pointer, part of his 13-point second half, pushed the lead to nine, but SIU clawed back to within two possessions before losing the opener of the two-game series.