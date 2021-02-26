 Skip to main content
SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis turn it over 18 times, fall 60-52 at No. 21/22 Loyola
SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis turn it over 18 times, fall 60-52 at No. 21/22 Loyola

CHICAGO — Steven Verplancken Jr. scored all 17 of his points in the second half Friday night at No. 21/22 Loyola, but SIU's men's basketball team was unable to overcome 18 turnovers in an eight-point loss.

Marquise Kennedy put up 16 points off the bench, Braden Norris hit three big 3-pointers in the second half, and the Ramblers captured their 21st straight home win, 60-52. Loyola (20-4, 15-2 Missouri Valley Conference) kept pace with Drake (24-2, 15-2) for the regular-season championship, which will go down to the final day Saturday.

Loyola, favored by more than 19 points, led by as much as 16 with 14:03 to play but couldn't shake SIU and former Rambler assistant coach Bryan Mullins. Kennedy's bucket with 7:43 to play put Loyola up 45-36, but SIU center Kyler Filewich answered at the other end.

Verplancken pulled the Salukis (11-12, 5-12) within four with his fifth 3-pointer in the second half.

Kennedy found 6-10 Jacob Hutson, a seldom-used center who was in for the injured Cameron Krutwig, underneath the basket for two of his four points. Norris' 3-pointer, part of his 13-point second half, pushed the lead to nine, but SIU clawed back to within two possessions before losing the opener of the two-game series.

The Salukis have earned a split the last four weekends with a win in the second game of the two-day series, and put Loyola on alert. SIU made 12 of 20 behind the arc (60%), lost the rebounding battle by just four, and nearly overcame 18 turnovers to win. Lance Jones, an Evanston native who sparked the team to a 14-5 lead in the opening five minutes, finished with 14 points. Trent Brown added nine points, all in the second half, and Filewich finished the game with four points, five rebounds and a season-high five assists.

Filewich, a 6-9, 250-pound freshman that battled Krutwig most of the night, went 2 of 10 from the field and missed his only free-throw attempts. Filewich put up double figures in four of his five previous games.

NO. 21/22 LOYOLA 60, SIU 52

SIU;20;32;--;52

LOY;29;31;--;60

SIU (52) – Anthony D'Avanzo 3-6 0-0 6, Kyler Filewich 2-10 0-2 4, Lance Jones 5-13 0-0 14, Steven Verplancken Jr. 6-6 0-0 17, Trent Brown 3-6 0-0 9, Dalton Banks 1-5 0-0 2, Ben Harvey 0-2 0-0 0, Sekou Dembele 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 20-48 0-2 52.

LOYOLA (60) – Aher Uguak 1-3 0-0 2, Cameron Krutwig 5-7 1-1 11, Lucas Williamson 1-7 0-1 2, Braden Norris 3-5 4-4 13, Keith Clemons 3-9 0-0 8, Tom Welch 0-3 0-0 0, Marquise Kennedy 5-10 6-6 16, Jacob Hutson 2-2 0-0 4, Cooper Kaifes 0-3 0-0 0, Tate Hall 1-4 2-2 4. Totals: 21-53 13-14 60.

Halftime score - Loyola 29, SIU 20. 3-Point Goals - SIU 12-20 (D'Avanzo 0-1, Jones 4-8, Verplancken 5-5, Brown 3-5, Banks 0-1), Loyola 5-27 (Uguak 0-2, Williamson 0-5, Norris 3-5, Clemons 2-5, Welch 0-3, Kennedy 0-2, Kaifes 0-3, Hall 0-2). Team Fouls - SIU 12, Loyola 9. Rebounds - SIU 29 (Verplancken 8), Loyola 33 (Krutwig 6). Assists - SIU 12, Loyola 11. Turnovers - SIU 18, Loyola 13. Records - SIU 11-12, 5-12 MVC; Loyola 20-4, 15-2 MVC.

Grading the Salukis

Offense: B

SIU punched Loyola in the face in the opening five minutes, jumping out to a 14-5 lead as a heavy underdog. Lance Jones made his first four shots, all 3-pointers, in what turned out to be a big game for the Salukis behind the arc. But SIU gave away 17 points with 18 turnovers, eight by Jones, missed three transition opportunities, and only got four points from center Kyler Filewich even though all 10 of his shots came within a few feet of the rim. 

Defense: B

The Salukis got buried in the paint, 32-14, but pressured the ball enough on the perimeter to make it tough for Loyola to get it there. The Ramblers were off Friday night, missing 22 of 27 3-point attempts, which would have made the win more comfortable, but they also turned it over 13 times. SIU turned those 13 turnovers into 15 points, and battled off the boards. Loyola outrebounded the Salukis 33-29, and had only six second-chance points.

Overall: B

Loyola had everything to play for, entering the weekend tied with Drake for the No. 1 seed at next week's MVC Tournament, while SIU had little at stake. The Ramblers took the first punch, trailing 14-5 to start, but forced the Salukis to miss 12 of their next 13 shots and got back into the game. SIU's 3-point shooting kept them in it, driven by Jones and Verplancken. Loyola was simply a level above at the defensive end, blocking seven shots, limiting the Salukis to two free-throw attempts, and grabbing 12 steals. 

