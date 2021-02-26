SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis turn it over 18 times, fall 60-52 at No. 21/22 Loyola

CHICAGO — Steven Verplancken Jr. scored all 17 of his points in the second half Friday night at No. 21/22 Loyola, but SIU's men's basketball team was unable to overcome 18 turnovers in an eight-point loss.
Marquise Kennedy put up 16 points off the bench, Braden Norris hit three big 3-pointers in the second half, and the Ramblers captured their 21st straight home win, 60-52. Loyola (20-4, 15-2 Missouri Valley Conference) kept pace with Drake (24-2, 15-2) for the regular-season championship, which will go down to the final day Saturday.
Loyola, favored by more than 19 points, led by as much as 16 with 14:03 to play but couldn't shake SIU and former Rambler assistant coach Bryan Mullins. Kennedy's bucket with 7:43 to play put Loyola up 45-36, but SIU center Kyler Filewich answered at the other end.
Verplancken pulled the Salukis (11-12, 5-12) within four with his fifth 3-pointer in the second half.
Kennedy found 6-10 Jacob Hutson, a seldom-used center who was in for the injured Cameron Krutwig, underneath the basket for two of his four points. Norris' 3-pointer, part of his 13-point second half, pushed the lead to nine, but SIU clawed back to within two possessions before losing the opener of the two-game series.
The Salukis have earned a split the last four weekends with a win in the second game of the two-day series, and put Loyola on alert. SIU made 12 of 20 behind the arc (60%), lost the rebounding battle by just four, and nearly overcame 18 turnovers to win. Lance Jones, an Evanston native who sparked the team to a 14-5 lead in the opening five minutes, finished with 14 points. Trent Brown added nine points, all in the second half, and Filewich finished the game with four points, five rebounds and a season-high five assists.
Filewich, a 6-9, 250-pound freshman that battled Krutwig most of the night, went 2 of 10 from the field and missed his only free-throw attempts. Filewich put up double figures in four of his five previous games.
