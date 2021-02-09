SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis' Verplancken starting to see results from long hours in the gym

He's converted 42.3% from the field (22 of 52) since moving into the starting lineup, including 15 of 35 from behind the arc (42.9%). His 42.5% shooting percentage from the 3-point line during league play is fourth-best in the Missouri Valley Conference entering Wednesday's game at Missouri State (11-5, 7-5 MVC). Verplancken matched his season-high 14 points in SIU's win over Northern Iowa, put up 14 in the first game at Bradley, and followed it up with 11 in Sunday's win to earn a split in the weekend series.

"It's all on (my teammates) and the coaching staff," Verplancken said. "I've just been trusting the work, and trusting the situations that they're puttin' me in, and try to get in the game flow that way."

SIU coach Bryan Mullins was happy to see Verplancken's extra work paying off.

"Steven has been working hard every single day in practice," he said. "He has to continue to put the work in, but he's given us a great lift. We need guys to step up, obviously, with Marcus being out."

The Salukis (9-7, 3-7) start a stretch of four games in the next eight days at MSU, but might get Domask back this weekend. The 2020 MVC Newcomer and Freshman of the Year has been able to practice, Mullins said, in non-contact drills, and is scheduled to see a member of the squad's medical team Thursday. Domask is not expected to play Wednesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.