SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis' Verplancken starting to see results from long hours in the gym

CARBONDALE — Like a lot of players on SIU's young roster, Steven Verplancken Jr. wanted to be confident when he stepped onto the court with his new club.
A transfer from Division II Glenville (West Virginia) State College, Verplancken received a waiver from the NCAA for immediate eligibility this season. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound sophomore point guard missed his only two shots at Southeast Missouri State in the Salukis' opener, then gained some confidence with a season-high 14 points in 25 minutes against Division II Quincy. Things got tougher from there, as he went 4 of 14 from the field with four assists and three turnovers in his next three games, against Murray State and North Dakota twice.
Verplancken kept at it, shooting when no one was watching or working out with a member of SIU's coaching staff in between practices.
"From the beginning, I just wanted to trust the work," Verplancken said. "My teammates have been believin' in me since the start, even when I didn't believe in myself."
Born in the Dominican Republic, Verplancken moved to Belgium when he was younger and always thought he could play at the highest level. He averaged 16.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists as a true freshman at Glenville State, shooting 50% from the field and 45% from the 3-point line. Since moving into the starting lineup Jan. 25 at Indiana State when sophomore forward Marcus Domask went down with a left foot injury, Verplancken has taken off.
He's converted 42.3% from the field (22 of 52) since moving into the starting lineup, including 15 of 35 from behind the arc (42.9%). His 42.5% shooting percentage from the 3-point line during league play is fourth-best in the Missouri Valley Conference entering Wednesday's game at Missouri State (11-5, 7-5 MVC). Verplancken matched his season-high 14 points in SIU's win over Northern Iowa, put up 14 in the first game at Bradley, and followed it up with 11 in Sunday's win to earn a split in the weekend series.
"It's all on (my teammates) and the coaching staff," Verplancken said. "I've just been trusting the work, and trusting the situations that they're puttin' me in, and try to get in the game flow that way."
SIU coach Bryan Mullins was happy to see Verplancken's extra work paying off.
"Steven has been working hard every single day in practice," he said. "He has to continue to put the work in, but he's given us a great lift. We need guys to step up, obviously, with Marcus being out."
The Salukis (9-7, 3-7) start a stretch of four games in the next eight days at MSU, but might get Domask back this weekend. The 2020 MVC Newcomer and Freshman of the Year has been able to practice, Mullins said, in non-contact drills, and is scheduled to see a member of the squad's medical team Thursday. Domask is not expected to play Wednesday.
