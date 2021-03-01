SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis will have to play MVC Tournament without Domask

CARBONDALE — Marcus Domask did everything he could to try to come back from a left foot injury, but will miss the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, SIU men's basketball coach Bryan Mullins said Monday.

Domask, a 6-foot-6 sophomore forward who is the Salukis' leading scorer and second-leading rebounder this season, was evaluated weekly after going out in late January. He was not able to get through a full team practice over the weekend, Mullins said, and will start working toward trying to get back for summer workouts.

"With a foot injury, and you get into bones and stuff, when you don't have surgery, there's not an exact timetable, and everyone feels differently," Mullins said. "And Marcus has done everything he can to get back this season, over and above, so, like I said, with him not being able to do a team practice, it's in his best interests, long-term, and it's best for him to get 100% healthy for next year."

Domask averaged 16.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game this season in 11 games. The 2020 MVC Freshman and Newcomer of the Year, he shot 48.4% from the field, 30.4% from the 3-point line (14 of 46) and 82.9% at the free-throw line. SIU (11-13, 5-13 MVC) went 4-10 without him and finished ninth in the league.