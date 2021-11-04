SIU Men's Basketball | Season Preview: One more NCAA run for Coupet

CARBONDALE — Years from now, when Ben Coupet Jr. is long gone from the SIU men's basketball team, the 6-foot-7, 196-pound senior will not be remembered as a guard, or a forward, or a guard/forward. Just an athlete.

A forward at Simeon High School when it won the 2013 Illinois state championship, he was part of a historic group that included Jabari Parker, current Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn, Kendall Pollard, Jaylen Tate and a 30-3 record. The Wolverines beat Jalen Brunson and Lincolnshire Stevenson 58-40 for the state championship. Simeon made it back to the state tournament when Coupet was a senior in 2016, and finished third. A three-star forward, Coupet signed with UNLV, played in 17 games his freshman season, and redshirted as a sophomore.

He played in only nine games as a third-year sophomore for a 17-14 team, and decided to leave. At Little Rock, he started all 57 games in two seasons, played multiple positions again, and developed a 3-point shot opponents have to respect now. Coupet sank four triples against Texas State, 11 in two games in two days against Texas-Arlington, and three in a three-point win over Central Arkansas. He excelled in the open floor, delivering double figures in 10 of 26 games last season for the 11-15 Trojans.

"That's the majority of my game, just running out, getting out into the open floor and trying to get some easy buckets," Coupet said. "Get some open shots. That's really my game, just being an athlete."

Coupet played both ends of the floor, shooting 44.3% from the field, 37.1% from the 3-point line (43 of 116) and 71.6% at the free-throw line (48 of 67). He was the Trojans' fourth-leading rebounder at 3.6 per game, and had 27 steals, the second-most on the team. Coupet is one of two sixth-year seniors on this year's Saluki squad, along with forward Anthony D'Avanzo (7.5 points, 3.9 rebounds per game last season). SIU returns all five starters and added four players, three true freshmen with Coupet. Junior college forward J.D. Muila, a projected starter last season, returns after missing all of 2020-21 with a torn meniscus.

For a team with 10 underclassmen fighting for minutes — the NCAA gave everyone an extra year because of COVID-19 — Coupet could be just what the Salukis need to get one more step closer to ending a 14-year postseason drought. SIU hasn't played past the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament since 2008 in the NIT.

"He brings a sense of maturity. He brings experience to us. He's different from our other guards or wings, just in terms of his length, his athleticism, and we have high hopes for him," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "He's worked extremely hard. I think he came in at 177, and he's 196 right now, in terms of putting on weight. He got here in June. In four months, he's put on almost 20 pounds of muscle. He's worked really hard in the weight room, as well. I think he's gonna have a great season for us. He's different from what we have, so I think he's a great piece for our program."

Coupet, who has the size and speed to play at the next level, has to improve his defense to get there. The Chicago native knows he probably needs to improve his 37.1% from the 3-point line, too, and show he can carry a team to important victories. The Salukis were picked fifth in the MVC preseason poll and return their main core of players, with preseason all-conference picks Marcus Domask and Lance Jones. Guards Trent Brown, Dalton Banks and Steven Verplancken Jr. give them good depth in Mullins' third year as coach, and they have more bigs than most, four they're comfortable playing. Center Kyler Filewich was on the MVC All-Freshman Team last season, D'Avanzo can play inside and shoot 3s, and Muila should help the league's second-worst rebounding team. Freshman center Scottie Ebube is 6-9, 265 pounds, and wants to dunk it every time he is around the rim.

Coupet could give an already diverse team more variety, and has the one thing that might drive him when everyone else wants to quit: hunger.

"For myself, I have a lot of goals that I want to accomplish. For myself, I want to be a professional player, and I knew I needed more time for myself to do that, to develop," he said. "And I knew, with all the schools I was in contact with when I was through the portal, this was the best place for me to prepare myself and accomplish my goals in college, and get to the NCAA Tournament."

