SIU men's basketball season ticket renewals go online

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — Saluki Athletics announced that season-ticket renewal letters for the 2020-21 men's basketball season will be delivered by email, and fans are encouraged to renew their tickets and pay their Saluki Athletic Scholarship Fund donations online.

Renewal letters were emailed last week and delivered to the email address on record for each ticket-holder account. Step-by-step instructions were included in the email explaining how to log-in to My Account on the SIUSalukis.com website to pay the invoice. Season-ticket holders whose seats also require a Saluki Athletic Scholarship Fund contribution will receive instructions on how to make that payment online as well.

SIU athletic director Liz Jarnigan explained the reasons for the switch to email delivery and the push for online renewals, saying it was primarily a response to the effects of COVID-19.

"Our employees are currently working from home, and even when we do re-open, we may not have full staffing in some areas of our department," she explained. "We're asking our fans to help streamline the renewal process by making their payments online. The individualized renewal letters, which will arrive by email, will contain easy-to-follow instructions for how to make the payments."