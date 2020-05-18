SIU men's basketball season ticket renewals go online

CARBONDALE — Saluki Athletics announced that season-ticket renewal letters for the 2020-21 men's basketball season will be delivered by email, and fans are encouraged to renew their tickets and pay their Saluki Athletic Scholarship Fund donations online.
Renewal letters were emailed last week and delivered to the email address on record for each ticket-holder account. Step-by-step instructions were included in the email explaining how to log-in to My Account on the SIUSalukis.com website to pay the invoice. Season-ticket holders whose seats also require a Saluki Athletic Scholarship Fund contribution will receive instructions on how to make that payment online as well.
SIU athletic director Liz Jarnigan explained the reasons for the switch to email delivery and the push for online renewals, saying it was primarily a response to the effects of COVID-19.
"Our employees are currently working from home, and even when we do re-open, we may not have full staffing in some areas of our department," she explained. "We're asking our fans to help streamline the renewal process by making their payments online. The individualized renewal letters, which will arrive by email, will contain easy-to-follow instructions for how to make the payments."
Although online payments are the preferred method, Jarnigan said the department will continue to accept payments by mail and phone. To pay by mail, print out your invoice(s) and mail along with your payment(s) to: Saluki Ticket Office, 118 Lingle Hall, 1490 Douglas Drive, Carbondale IL 62901. (Note: please use separate checks for your tickets and SASF contribution.) To pay by phone, call 877-SALUKIS.
Due to high demand for new season tickets, if you have an interest in relocating or adding seats, please include this in the "Seating Requests" section of your renewal form by June 30.
The payment deadline for season tickets is July 15.
A two-payment plan is available for those season ticket holders that renew by paying the first half by July 1, with the remaining balance due August 3.
All remaining, non-renewed seats will be made available to the general public on July 16.
In the event SIU does not play games or has an abbreviated season, Athletics will take steps to make sure our fans and supporters are treated fairly.
