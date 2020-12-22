SIU Men's Basketball | Still The Marcus: Even with promising newcomers, Salukis ride with Domask to 6-0 start

"We had better poise in the second half and I'm really proud of the fight to get it back to a one-possession game there at the end," Butler coach LaVall Jordan said. "It was an uphill battle in the second half against a good opponent that is well-coached. Our young guys are learning in the game, and we'll be better for it. But (Monday) it wasn't enough. Give SIU a ton of credit; they were the better team (Monday)."

SIU secured its second win over a top-150 team of the season, according to KenPom.com, the most of anyone in the MVC. The Salukis beat Murray State (No. 110 in KenPom) at home Dec. 11, 70-66, and Butler was No. 73. Monday's win over the Bulldogs was the best by a Valley team this season entering Tuesday's games, which featured Bradley (120) at Missouri (33).

The Salukis believe there's more big wins in store during conference play, which begins Sunday at home against Evansville (2-4).

"It's learning from winning. As we, hopefully, continue to win games, we can continue to grow and get better," Mullins said. "In the long scheme of things, the biggest part of the season is coming up for us, but I think it's a great experience. It's a great memory for the guys, and it shows the guys, when we do things well, we can play with anyone, and we just gotta continue to improve as a team."

