SIU Men's Basketball | Still The Marcus: Even with promising newcomers, Salukis ride with Domask to 6-0 start

CARBONDALE — The blowout now a close game inside the 11-minute mark Monday night, SIU guard Marcus Domask caught the ball near the free-throw line, faced up his defender, and showed Butler it still hadn't learned.
Domask, a 6-foot-6 guard the Bulldogs never figured out Monday night, took two dribbles toward the basket, felt his man on his left hip, and spun away to his right. His left-handed layup pushed the Salukis back in front 10, and they went on to a historic victory at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse. Domask scored a game-high 26 points in 40 minutes to lead SIU to a 76-73 win that snapped Butler's 59-game homecourt winning streak against non-conference opponents and cap a 6-0 start.
"When we drove, they weren't really sending a double or anything, they were digging a little bit," said Domask, who sank 11 of 20 from the field. "For the most part, it was 1-on-1 down low, and I just worked on my game. We got so many shooters on the court that if they come too far, it's an easy, open 3. My teammates just opened it up for me down low."
Domask sank 3 of 8 behind the arc and made his only free-throw attempt to help SIU achieve its best start since the 2003-04 squad won the Missouri Valley Conference championship. Trent Brown, another sophomore guard, sank 5 of 6 from the 3-point line en route to a career-high 21 points. Lance Jones added 11 points and five assists, and freshman forward Kyler Filewich had two points, two steals and a team-high five rebounds off the bench.
When things got tight, SIU went back to its proven leader. The Salukis shot 54.7% from the field (29 of 53), including 9 of 19 behind the arc (47.4%), and had a 13-point at the break, but when things got tight, they went to Domask. Last season's MVC Newcomer and Freshman of the Year went right by Butler forward JaKobe Coles for a three-point play that extinguished a 9-0 Bulldogs run.
"He was one of the best players on the floor, and I thought he knew it," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "I thought he was decisive in his moves, in his post moves and his footwork. He had some turnovers and some missed shots, and he just moved on to the next play. I thought his mental game, above his shoulders, was outstanding. Played 40 minutes against a physical team like Butler, and to be able to do what he did, offensively, for us, that's a grind and an incredible effort by him."
SIU's win at Butler (1-3) was the Bulldogs' first loss at home against a team outside the Big East Conference since the semifinals of the 2012 College Basketball Invitational against Pittsburgh. Freshman guard Chuck Harris scored 22 points in 32 minutes for Butler, which played its second straight game without senior point guard Aaron Thompson. Junior forward Bryce Golden had 17 points and nine boards, and senior forward Bryce Nze scored 14 points and grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.
Butler's leading scorer, graduate guard Jair Bolden, missed six of his eight shots and was a non-factor.
"We had better poise in the second half and I'm really proud of the fight to get it back to a one-possession game there at the end," Butler coach LaVall Jordan said. "It was an uphill battle in the second half against a good opponent that is well-coached. Our young guys are learning in the game, and we'll be better for it. But (Monday) it wasn't enough. Give SIU a ton of credit; they were the better team (Monday)."
SIU secured its second win over a top-150 team of the season, according to KenPom.com, the most of anyone in the MVC. The Salukis beat Murray State (No. 110 in KenPom) at home Dec. 11, 70-66, and Butler was No. 73. Monday's win over the Bulldogs was the best by a Valley team this season entering Tuesday's games, which featured Bradley (120) at Missouri (33).
The Salukis believe there's more big wins in store during conference play, which begins Sunday at home against Evansville (2-4).
"It's learning from winning. As we, hopefully, continue to win games, we can continue to grow and get better," Mullins said. "In the long scheme of things, the biggest part of the season is coming up for us, but I think it's a great experience. It's a great memory for the guys, and it shows the guys, when we do things well, we can play with anyone, and we just gotta continue to improve as a team."
