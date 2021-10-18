SIU Men's Basketball | Texas center Cade Hornecker first Saluki recruit for 2022

CARBONDALE — Cade Hornecker didn't need to visit anyone else after taking in the SIU football team's Homecoming victory in front of more than 10,000 fans Saturday.

Hornecker, a 7-foot, 225-pound center at Amarillo (Texas) High School, had offers from Kansas State, Wichita State, Butler, Creighton, Oklahoma, Tulsa and TCU, among others, according to 247sports.com, before verbally committing to the Salukis on Monday night. A three-star prospect on 247sports and Rivals.com, Hornecker averaged 8.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and a block a game for a 24-4 squad last season that reached the Class 5A semifinals. Teammate Brendan Hausen, a four-star, 6-4 senior who has already set the school's all-time scoring mark, has committed to Villanova.

Saluki Stadium, the pageantry of Homecoming, and Carbondale reminded Hornecker of Amarillo, a town of more than 190,000 people 121 miles north of Lubbock and 259 miles west of Oklahoma City.

"Just, everything, it just felt like normal," Hornecker said. "It just felt like my high school."

Hornecker, 17, was considering visiting Purdue, Kansas State and Creighton, he said, before deciding on SIU.

"It just felt like home in Carbondale," he said. "Why waste these other peoples' time, when I know where I need to be?"

A 195-pound center as a sophomore, Hornecker added weight and some range last season. He called his mid-range game the best thing he does, offensively, and feels like his talents will fit in well in the Missouri Valley Conference.

"I think it'll fit well. I think I do the little things that cause teams to win, so, hopefully I can make an impact at Southern Illinois for years to come," he said. "My mid-range and post-scoring are definitely spot on. I've been working on that. I've been working on my shot. I shoot 3s. My mid-range is definitely my best shot, but I'll score down low, I'll shoot 3s. Try to do it all."

Hornecker, SIU's first recruit for the 2022-23 season, could add to an experienced frontcourt. The Salukis could return 6-9 center Scottie Ebube, 6-9 center Kyler Filewich and forwards Marcus Domask, J.D. Muila and Troy D'Amico. Guard Ben Coupet Jr., a graduate transfer from Little Rock, and 6-8 forward Anthony D'Avanzo are the team's only sixth-year seniors.

Hornecker's verbal commitment is non-binding. He can officially sign with SIU in November. The Salukis have one more scholarship open for the 2022-23 season.

