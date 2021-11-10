SIU Men's Basketball | Texas center Hornecker signs with Salukis

CARBONDALE — SIU men's basketball coach Bryan Mullins announced that 7-foot center Cade Hornecker signed with the program for the 2022-23 season.

The 225-pound center from Amarillo (Texas) High School is a three-star prospect by multiple recruiting services. Hornecker helped lead his team to a 24-4 record last season and averaged 8.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and one blocked shot per game. He teamed with Brendan Hauser — a four-star senior wing at Amarillo that has signed with Villanova — for a team that is playing a national schedule this season.

"Cade comes from a big-time high school program in Amarillo, great culture, they contend for state championships," Mullins said in a news release from SIU on Wednesday. "He's gotten better ever year and has a chip on his shoulder. He feels he's one of the best bigs in the country."

Hornecker will become the fifth 7-footer in program history, joining Deng Leek (2015-16), Kobby Acquah (2007), Shane Wells (1995-96) and Marcelo da Silva (1991-94). Former Carbondale High School center Nick Evans, who played two years with the Salukis, was 6-11.

"He has great size and length," Mullins said of Hornecker. "He needs to continue to add strength, but he can be a great defensive anchor. Cade is vocal and I love how much he communicates. He has the ability to pick-and-pop, make a 15-footer, make a 3 and function from the high-post area. He brings a lot of versatility."

"Cade fits us," Mullins concluded. "He's about everything that we covet in terms of his character, competitiveness and commitment to the game."

Saluki Softball adds 5

The defending Missouri Valley Conference champion SIU softball team added five players for the fall of 2022.

Infielder Erin Lee (Edinburgh, Indiana), infielder/catcher Haley Wilkerson (Whiteland, Indiana), catcher Anna Carder (Athens, Alabama), pitcher Elliott Stinson (Rushville) and infielder Jackie Lis (Newburgh, Indiana) all signed national letters of intent.

"The unique thing about this class is that they were recruited entirely over the computer," SIU coach Kerri Blaylock said. "They were going through their recruitment during the COVID-19 pandemic and we were not allowed to watch them in-person. I think it says quite a lot that a player can catch your attention while watching totally online. This is a class of competitors that showed us great energy and enthusiasm for playing the game. They all bat in the heart of their teams order. They all are great students and they all want to be Salukis."

Lee is a senior at Franklin High School, where she has started at shortstop for the Grizzly Cubs since her freshman year. As a freshman, Lee hit .346 with four extra base hits to earn All-Mid-State Conference honors. As a junior, she hit .286, with 10 of her 22 hits going for extra bases to help Franklin defeat Center Grove, the defending Class 4A state champions, in the Johnson County championship game. A two-time recipient of Franklin's Golden Glove award, Lee holds a .923 fielding percentage during her prep career.

On the travel ball circuit, Lee plays for Indiana Magic Gold, the same travel team as current Salukis Alexis Rudd and Addi Baker.

Stinson earned all-conference honors in each of her two full seasons, which included a turn on the all-state third team as a junior in 2021. Stinson has shown her ability to hit as well as dominate in the circle, which was no more evident than in Rushville-Industry's 4-0 win over Triopia on May 4, 2021. Stinson didn't allow a hit in the circle, struck out 17 batters and tallied a pair of hits, one of which was a home run. For the season, Stinson recorded a microscopic 0.98 ERA and hit .630.

A versatile athlete, Stinson also starred for Rushville-Industry's volleyball team as a freshman and sophomore.

Carder helped the Golden Eagles finish fourth in the state in 2021, which included Athens' first win at the state tournament in over a decade. The sure-handed catcher hit a team-best .420 and led the team with 55 runs batted in to earn all-state first team honors. Ranked the 65th-best player in the class of 2022 by Extra Inning Softball, Wilkerson hit .400 as a freshman. After her sophomore season was cancelled due to the pandemic, she hit .402 with four home runs during her fall travel ball season with the Indiana Magic Gold.

Lis has been a fixture in the infield for Castle High School. A 2021 first team all-state pick, Lis hit a conference-leading .529 with a .596 on-base percentage to go along with 37 runs scored, six home runs and 37 RBIs. She was named the Evansville Courier All-Metro Player of the Year. She will enter her senior season with a career .500 batting average. Lis plays her travel ball for the Louisville Lady Sluggers, which is the same travel ball squad that fellow Saluki Jenny Jansen played for. In addition to her accolades on the diamond, Lis is an exceptional student who holds a 3.97 GPA.

Lis comes from a family that has an extensive history of starring on the diamond. Jackie's grandfather, Joe Sr., played eight seasons of Major League Baseball with four different teams, while her father, Joe Jr., reached Triple-A with Toronto and Atlanta. Jackie's aunt, Becky, played softball at SIU from 1994-97, is the program's all-time leader in career batting average (.362) and was inducted into the Saluki Hall of Fame in 2013.

