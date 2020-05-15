SIU Men's Basketball | 'The Last Dance' brings back good memories for Mullins

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CARBONDALE — A Downers Grove native in his early 30s, SIU men's basketball coach Bryan Mullins lived through the 1990s Chicago Bulls that are being immortalized through ESPN's "The Last Dance."

Mullins was not a season ticket holder, but was at one of the most iconic games of the 10-part series in late March of 1995. After a 1-1 start to the 1994-95 season, the Bulls returned to the United Center for Jordan's first home game since returning from retirement. Mullins and his dad, Mike, were there, but couldn't even hear half of the most long-awaited introduction in the city's history.

"It was just me and my dad. When they introduced his name, as soon as they said "From..." I couldn't hear the rest of it," Bryan said on a virtual town hall meeting that aired on Facebook Live on Wednesday night. "You couldn't hear "North Carolina," you couldn't hear the height, anything. It was pretty cool, and was something that will always stick with me."

Jordan made just 7 of 23 from the field but scored 21 points, handed out eight assists and had four rebounds. The Bulls lost by seven to Orlando. Jordan wore No. 45 that night. He switched back to No. 23 during the 1995 playoffs, which the Magic won 4-2 in May.