SIU Men's Basketball | Turnovers, Key's 23 lead Sycamores past Salukis

SIU coach Bryan Mullins rolled with Verplancken, a sophomore transfer from Division II Glenville (West Virginia) State, and freshman center Kyler Filewich in the starting lineup, and they delivered some big moments. Filewich made two of his first three shots and grabbed two offensive rebounds on one possession early. Verplancken didn't miss a shot in the first 19 minutes, hitting all three of his 3-point attempts and a tough layup for 11 points. They combined for 23 points and six rebounds, but the Salukis couldn't overcome 15 turnovers, the most they had in their last six games.

"I thought our guys competed at a high level," Mullins said. "I thought their effort was great, especially with everything our program's been through the last month or so, so we've just gotta put this game behind us and move forward. Try to come back (Tuesday) and get a win."

Those 15 turnovers came in a variety of ways. Jones lost two balls on the way up for shots, and two other possessions on charging calls. Ben Harvey gave the ball back to Indiana State with 1:11 left after he struggled to inbound the ball and was called for a 5-second violation. Any way they came, Mullins said playing shorthanded was hard enough, and the turnovers nearly made it impossible to win.