SIU Men's Basketball | Turnovers, Key's 23 lead Sycamores past Salukis

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Lance Jones carried SIU's men's basketball team with a game-high 25 points Monday night at Indiana State, but wasn't able to get the last big bucket at the Hulman Center.
Down three in the final seconds, Jones took the ball up the right sideline and found about a step on defender Tyreke Key. Hoping to draw the foul with Key right on his hip, Jones threw the ball up but didn't get the call. His shot bounced off the top half of the backboard, but the Salukis were able to corral the rebound. Steven Verplancken Jr., who delivered a season-high 11 points in his first start at SIU, missed a good look from the left side of the arc.
"As I was driving, I kind of felt like Tyreke Key got into me a little bit, so I wanted to try to draw the foul," Jones said. "It didn't go my way, but I felt good with my chances."
Key delivered 23 points at the other end to help the Sycamores (7-7, 4-5 Missouri Valley Conference) take the opener of the two-game series, 69-66. Jake LaRavia added 16 points and Tre Williams had 13 for Indiana State, which won its fourth game in its last five and will go for its second conference sweep of the season Tuesday night.
Jones made 9 of 17 from the field, including 4 of 8 behind the 3-point line, and 4 of 5 at the free-throw line. The sophomore guard from Evanston also led SIU (7-4, 1-4) with five boards in 36 minutes. Without sophomore forward Marcus Domask, the Salukis' leading scorer and second-leading rebounder, they had to shift the starting lineup in their first game in 21 days.
SIU coach Bryan Mullins rolled with Verplancken, a sophomore transfer from Division II Glenville (West Virginia) State, and freshman center Kyler Filewich in the starting lineup, and they delivered some big moments. Filewich made two of his first three shots and grabbed two offensive rebounds on one possession early. Verplancken didn't miss a shot in the first 19 minutes, hitting all three of his 3-point attempts and a tough layup for 11 points. They combined for 23 points and six rebounds, but the Salukis couldn't overcome 15 turnovers, the most they had in their last six games.
"I thought our guys competed at a high level," Mullins said. "I thought their effort was great, especially with everything our program's been through the last month or so, so we've just gotta put this game behind us and move forward. Try to come back (Tuesday) and get a win."
Those 15 turnovers came in a variety of ways. Jones lost two balls on the way up for shots, and two other possessions on charging calls. Ben Harvey gave the ball back to Indiana State with 1:11 left after he struggled to inbound the ball and was called for a 5-second violation. Any way they came, Mullins said playing shorthanded was hard enough, and the turnovers nearly made it impossible to win.
"Lance competed. He made some big shots for us, was able to get to the paint," Mullins said. "Obviously, we just gotta do a better job of taking care of the ball as a team. We're not going to be able to have 15, 16 turnovers and be able to win on the road."
Jones, the veteran of the group in terms of Division I games, converted 5 of 9 from the field for a game-high 12 points in the opening half. The sophomore guard converted a tough driving layup in the final seconds of the half, but it was wiped out after he was called for charging.
Cooper Neese, who had 10 points for Indiana State, gave the Sycamores a 34-33 halftime lead with a late 3-pointer from the left corner. Neese made 2 of 3 behind the arc and 4 of 6 overall. Key added eight points for Indiana State, which is going for its fourth win in its last five games.
SIU and Indiana State are scheduled to tip-off at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the nightcap of their series.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman