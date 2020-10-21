SIU Men's Basketball | Verplancken prepared to play next year

CARBONDALE — SIU's men's basketball team returns two starting guards from last season, its top backcourt player off the bench, and sitout Ben Harvey, but Steven Verplancken Jr. is prepared to play.
Verplancken, a sophomore guard from Division II Glenville (West Virginia) State College, had a long-term plan for his Saluki debut next year. He joined the team in July and worked a few hundred shots in between class, weights, practice and team meetings thinking he was getting ready for the 2021-22 season. Coming from a lower division, he needed a waiver from the NCAA to even be eligible this season, and if he was, he'd have to compete for minutes with three players that all averaged 20 minutes a game, Harvey, one of Eastern Illinois' leading scorers in 2018-19, and four other newcomers.
Start the competition. Verplancken received his waiver Friday, and the 6-foot-4, 205-pound sophomore feels like he can contribute right away.
"I'm just trying to see how far I can take it," Verplancken said. "I feel like I'm already overachieving in my life. Nobody wrote me to be here, and I'm blessed enough to have this opportunity. I'm just trying to take advantage and show I belong. It's not all sunshine and rainbows every morning. Some mornings it's rainin' and it's cold outside, and I don't want to get up, but I feel like a lot of people do things but they don't get results, so they stop. For me, it's always been about the consistency."
Verplancken started all 28 games last season for the Pioneers (14-14). The Puerto Rico native averaged 16.4 points and five rebounds per game and was an elite shooter, sinking 50.1% from the field and 44.5% from the 3-point line (65 of 146). He converted 54 of 73 at the free-throw line (74%) and handed out a team-high 86 assists with 59 turnovers.
SIU coach Bryan Mullins said the addition of Verplancken makes his squad older, and deeper, in an era when the Salukis might need every body they have.
"He's another guy that can pass, shoot and dribble. He makes good decisions with the ball, and also has the ability to shoot the ball," Mullins said. "He can come off ball-screens and make other people better, and he can also put the ball in the basket."
Verplancken said he worked hard on his defense in the offseason, one of the staples of the Mullins era. SIU, which finished 16-16 overall and 10-8 in the Missouri Valley Conference in Mullins' first season as the head coach, led the league in scoring defense (62.2 points allowed per game). Offensively, the Salukis had one of the slowest tempos in Division I, in terms of length of average possession, and finished last in the league in offense (62.6 points per game).
Sophomore guards Marcus Domask and Lance Jones, the team's only returning starters, are also the team's highest-scoring returning players. Domask, the MVC Freshman and Newcomer of the Year last season, averaged 13.6 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. His 54 3-pointers led the team, as did his 34.9 minutes a game. Jones (9.3 ppg., 2.9 rpg., 79 assists, 88 turnovers) averaged over 25 minutes a game.
Verplancken averaged over 31 minutes a game as a true freshman, and could inject some instant offense into SIU's attack.
"I feel like I can contribute by makin' people better," he said. "I can get to the lane and get people shots. I also feel like I can spread the floor, make things easy for guys that penetrate, give 'em open looks, knock down shots. I feel like I can help them in a lot of ways."
