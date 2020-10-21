SIU Men's Basketball | Verplancken prepared to play next year

Verplancken started all 28 games last season for the Pioneers (14-14). The Puerto Rico native averaged 16.4 points and five rebounds per game and was an elite shooter, sinking 50.1% from the field and 44.5% from the 3-point line (65 of 146). He converted 54 of 73 at the free-throw line (74%) and handed out a team-high 86 assists with 59 turnovers.

SIU coach Bryan Mullins said the addition of Verplancken makes his squad older, and deeper, in an era when the Salukis might need every body they have.

"He's another guy that can pass, shoot and dribble. He makes good decisions with the ball, and also has the ability to shoot the ball," Mullins said. "He can come off ball-screens and make other people better, and he can also put the ball in the basket."

Verplancken said he worked hard on his defense in the offseason, one of the staples of the Mullins era. SIU, which finished 16-16 overall and 10-8 in the Missouri Valley Conference in Mullins' first season as the head coach, led the league in scoring defense (62.2 points allowed per game). Offensively, the Salukis had one of the slowest tempos in Division I, in terms of length of average possession, and finished last in the league in offense (62.6 points per game).