SIU Men's Basketball | Wonders could bring Salukis shooting, versatility in 2021

CARBONDALE — Foster Wonders saw a lot of himself in SIU assistant men's basketball coach Pat Monaghan and head coach Bryan Mullins.
"(Monaghan) was my main recruiter when he was at Milwaukee. That was a nice connection when he got to SIU, and I had already heard some good things about SIU," said Wonders, who verbally committed to the Salukis earlier this month. "I just like (Mullins') demeanor. It's never too high or too low. It's just like me, kind of laid back. He just goes about his business. The campus was beautiful, and the basketball facilities were amazing, so, it was everything I was looking for."
Wonders, a 6-foot-5, 205-pound wing at Iron Mountain (Michigan) High School, capped off SIU's 2021 recruiting class when he committed July 13. His verbal commitment is non-binding, but The Associated Press first team all-state pick can officially sign with the Salukis in November. He turned down 12 other offers, including South Dakota State, Green Bay, Western Michigan, Oakland, Milwaukee, Miami-Ohio and Davidson.
Scottie Ebube, a 6-8 center from Mundelein High School, and Niles Notre Dame forward Troy D'Amico have also verbally committed for 2021. Division II transfer Steve Verplancken Jr. will also be a part of SIU's 2021 class. Verplancken, a transfer from Glenville State (West Virginia) College, will have three years to play after sitting out the upcoming season via NCAA rules.
Wonders averaged 27.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.9 steals per game for a 21-1 squad that was about to appear in the district finals before the coronavirus ended its season. Named Upper Peninsula Mr. Basketball the last two years by the Upper Peninsula Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association, Wonders is 561 points from becoming Iron Mountain's all-time leading scorer. He played mostly on the perimeter last season, he said, but spent a fair amount of time in the post, too. That versatility helped the Mountaineers go 64-4 since Wonders joined the varsity.
"Shooting and my basketball IQ are probably my best attributes," Wonders said. "I played a little bit at the point guard, and both wing spots. Sometimes they put me down in the paint."
They lost in the state finals in 2019, and were on their way to getting back before the pandemic. Wonders will draw a lot of attention when the Mountaineers try to make another run this winter, especially with four starters gone, but his focus has only gotten better, he said.
"Last year we won the district semifinal and the season got canceled, so we didn't get to finish our season," he said. "So, that was pretty tough. It's huge for me, because, obviously, the last two years have not ended the way I wanted. Both have been crazy outcomes, and added more fuel to my fire. I'm going to continue to work hard."
