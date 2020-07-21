SIU Men's Basketball | Wonders could bring Salukis shooting, versatility in 2021

Wonders averaged 27.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.9 steals per game for a 21-1 squad that was about to appear in the district finals before the coronavirus ended its season. Named Upper Peninsula Mr. Basketball the last two years by the Upper Peninsula Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association, Wonders is 561 points from becoming Iron Mountain's all-time leading scorer. He played mostly on the perimeter last season, he said, but spent a fair amount of time in the post, too. That versatility helped the Mountaineers go 64-4 since Wonders joined the varsity.

"Shooting and my basketball IQ are probably my best attributes," Wonders said. "I played a little bit at the point guard, and both wing spots. Sometimes they put me down in the paint."

They lost in the state finals in 2019, and were on their way to getting back before the pandemic. Wonders will draw a lot of attention when the Mountaineers try to make another run this winter, especially with four starters gone, but his focus has only gotten better, he said.

"Last year we won the district semifinal and the season got canceled, so we didn't get to finish our season," he said. "So, that was pretty tough. It's huge for me, because, obviously, the last two years have not ended the way I wanted. Both have been crazy outcomes, and added more fuel to my fire. I'm going to continue to work hard."

