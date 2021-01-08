 Skip to main content
SIU men's golf to play 4 out-of-town tournaments before MVC championship
SIU Men's Golf at Louisville Regional

SIU's Matthis Besard hits during the NCAA Louisville Regional in May 2019.

 Todd Hefferman

CARBONDALE – The SIU men's golf program announced the spring portion of its 2020-21 schedule Friday, which will feature four out-of-state tournaments before the Missouri Valley Conference championship in April.

SIU is coming off of a fall season that saw the Salukis compete in two tournaments. Most recently, SIU competed at the Little Rock Invitational, hosted by Arkansas-Little Rock, on Oct. 19-20, where the Salukis finished 13th.

SIU will begin the spring season with a trip to Louisiana to partake in the Louisiana Classics Invite (March 14-15). The Salukis will then head to the National Intercollegiate (March 28-30), hosted by Mercer University in Georgia, followed by a trip to Dickson, Tenneseee, to play in the Murray State Invitational (April 4-6). The Salukis close out the regular season with a trip to Purdue to compete at the Boilermaker Invitational on April 9-11.

Postseason play begins with the MVC championship April 25-27 in Flossmoor, where SIU will look to capture its third conference championship in the last six years. NCAA regional competition begins May 16, and will last through May 19. The NCAA championships will take place at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, from May 28 to June 2.

