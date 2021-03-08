SIU moves up a spot into tie for 10th in Stats Perform poll

CARBONDALE — The SIU football team moved up a spot into a tie for 10th place in Monday's Stats Perform top 25 poll.
The Salukis (3-1, 2-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference) got 652 points from a national panel of media, sports information directors and other dignitaries to tie Jacksonville State (5-1, 2-0 Ohio Valley Conference) for 10th place. SIU was 11th last week and moved up a spot, technically, after rallying to defeat Youngstown State, 30-22, on the road. Jacksonville State beat Tennessee State 38-16 on the road.
North Dakota (3-0, 3-0) moved up a spot to No. 3 after knocking off previous No. 20 South Dakota 21-10. Northern Iowa (2-1, 2-1) fell one spot to No. 4 after defeating then-No. 15 Illinois State 20-10. The Panthers play at SIU Saturday at noon.
North Dakota State (3-1, 2-1) was fifth, South Dakota State (2-1, 2-1) was eighth, South Dakota (1-1, 1-1) fell to 21, and Illinois State (0-2, 0-2) fell to 22. The MVFC matched its all-time high for the second straight week with seven ranked teams, including five in the top 10.
Notably, Southeast Missouri State (1-2, 1-1 OVC) dropped out of the poll from 16th after losing to unranked Murray State 24-21 at home. SIU, ranked 24th in the preseason rankings, knocked off the then-25th-ranked Redhawks in their only game of the fall, 20-17. The Redhawks dropped to 28th in the poll, the third team receiving votes.
The Salukis were eighth in the latest Massey Ratings and Sagarin Rankings, two analytical tools the NCAA selection committee may look at when evaluating teams' strength for the postseason. The MVFC was the top-ranked FCS league in the country. The first FCS coaches poll of the spring is expected next week.
