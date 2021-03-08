SIU moves up a spot into tie for 10th in Stats Perform poll

CARBONDALE — The SIU football team moved up a spot into a tie for 10th place in Monday's Stats Perform top 25 poll.

The Salukis (3-1, 2-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference) got 652 points from a national panel of media, sports information directors and other dignitaries to tie Jacksonville State (5-1, 2-0 Ohio Valley Conference) for 10th place. SIU was 11th last week and moved up a spot, technically, after rallying to defeat Youngstown State, 30-22, on the road. Jacksonville State beat Tennessee State 38-16 on the road.

North Dakota (3-0, 3-0) moved up a spot to No. 3 after knocking off previous No. 20 South Dakota 21-10. Northern Iowa (2-1, 2-1) fell one spot to No. 4 after defeating then-No. 15 Illinois State 20-10. The Panthers play at SIU Saturday at noon.

North Dakota State (3-1, 2-1) was fifth, South Dakota State (2-1, 2-1) was eighth, South Dakota (1-1, 1-1) fell to 21, and Illinois State (0-2, 0-2) fell to 22. The MVFC matched its all-time high for the second straight week with seven ranked teams, including five in the top 10.