SIU Notebook | Hill hosting Facebook Live chat Thursday

CARBONDALE — SIU football coach Nick Hill will take your questions Thursday during a live chat scheduled to air on Facebook Live at noon.
Saluki Football's Facebook page will host the live chat. Fans can comment at that page with their questions, and could win Saluki merchandise.
Hill, a Du Quoin native, led the Salukis to the brink of their first FCS playoff berth in 10 years last season. After a 2-4 start, SIU won five straight games before falling to top-ranked North Dakota State in the finale. One of those wins was at UMass, SIU's first win over an FBS program since 2007.
Hill, a former Saluki quarterback, is 17-28 in four years as the program's head coach. SIU went 7-5 overall and 5-3 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference last season, tying for third place. It was the Salukis' first winning season in six years, and included their first appearance in one of the two major top-25 polls since November 2014.
SIU is scheduled to open the 2020 season at UT Martin on Thursday, Sept. 3, at 6:30 p.m. The coronavirus pandemic cut short the Salukis' spring practices, and it is not clear what impact it will have on summer conditioning or the 2020 season.
Mullins asks for donations to SIU emergency fund
Men's basketball coach Bryan Mullins released a video message earlier this month asking for donations to the Saluki Cares Student Emergency Fund, which helps SIU students going through financial hardships because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"I am asking you to join me in a very important cause – supporting our SIU students who are suffering financial hardship during these unforeseen times," Mullins said in a news release. "Last week, SIU Chancellor John M. Dunn sent out an appeal asking our alumni and friends to support students through the Saluki Cares Student Emergency Fund. To date, we have raised funds to support 800 students through this critical initiative. Here are just a few stories about students we have helped:
• A student who lost both of his jobs couldn’t afford to pay his electric bill so that he could continue online instruction.
• A student who is a single parent lost her job and was not able to afford diapers or formula.
• A student in quarantine at home awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test could not afford food or medication.
• A student unemployed due to the pandemic did not have a laptop for online classes.
We were able to help these students thanks to the generosity of our alumni. But more help is needed. We project that a total of 1,600 students will need emergency assistance during the spring semester."
The fund has aided 1,800 students as of Tuesday, by supplying them with food, financial support for rent and utilities, technology and other basic resources, according to a news release from the SIU Foundation. The fund has raised more than $200,000.
To donate, go to siuf.org.
Evansville opening at Purdue in 2020-21
The Evansville men's basketball team will open the 2020-21 season at Purdue, which is coached by former Saluki leader Matt Painter.
The Purple Aces, under second-year coach Todd Lickliter, will meet Nov. 10 inside Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana. The two Hoosier State programs haven't met since 2005.
Evansville went 0-18 in the Missouri Valley Conference last season and 9-23 overall. Purdue went 16-15 overall and 9-11 in the Big 10 Conference, tying for 10th place.
