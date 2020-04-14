SIU Notebook | Hill hosting Facebook Live chat Thursday

"I am asking you to join me in a very important cause – supporting our SIU students who are suffering financial hardship during these unforeseen times," Mullins said in a news release. "Last week, SIU Chancellor John M. Dunn sent out an appeal asking our alumni and friends to support students through the Saluki Cares Student Emergency Fund. To date, we have raised funds to support 800 students through this critical initiative. Here are just a few stories about students we have helped:

• A student who lost both of his jobs couldn’t afford to pay his electric bill so that he could continue online instruction.

• A student who is a single parent lost her job and was not able to afford diapers or formula.

• A student in quarantine at home awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test could not afford food or medication.

• A student unemployed due to the pandemic did not have a laptop for online classes.

We were able to help these students thanks to the generosity of our alumni. But more help is needed. We project that a total of 1,600 students will need emergency assistance during the spring semester."