SIU picked second in MVC preseason swimming poll

CARBONDALE — The SIU women's swimming and diving team was selected second in the Missouri Valley Conference preseason coaches poll released Wednesday.

Back-to-back defending MVC champion Missouri State was slated to finish first with 64 points, receiving all eight first-place votes. The Salukis followed with 52 points, above Indiana State (47), Illinois State (40), and Northern Iowa (36). The final three spots on the list concluded with Little Rock with 21 points, Evansville with 18, and Valparaiso finishing with 10 points.

After the loss of a strong 13-person senior class, the Salukis are a young squad with 20 newcomers (17 freshmen, three transfers), including 13 high school state qualifiers and Colorado Mesa transfer, Abbey Desmet reuniting with head coach Geoff Hanson. SIU sees the return of MVC Freshman of the Year, sophomore Lucia Romero, and the Valley's Elite 17 Award recipient, senior Sierra Forbord.

The Salukis finished second at the 2020 MVC championships, setting six school records and one league record. Seven players were named first team all-conference.

The Salukis open their 2020-21 campaign on road against Evansville on Friday, Feb. 12. SIU is scheduled to host the MVC championships April 14-16 at the Shea Natatorium.

