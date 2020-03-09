SIU Roundup: Cernek named MAC Co-Swimmer of the Year, baseball sweeps Northern Illinois

CARBONDALE — Freshman Adam Cernek broke the school record in the 100- and 200-yard backstrokes at the Mid-American Conference championships, and was named the league's Co-Swimmer of the Year with Missouri State's Antonio Thomas.
The SIU men's swimming and diving team finished in third place with 622 points at the MAC championships on Sunday. The point total was SIU's highest since joining the MAC in 2009. Missouri State won the conference team title with 892 points.
"I think we built as the meet went on and ended on our best session," first-year SIU coach Geoff Hanson said. "To end with two individual titles and well-earned recognition for Kai (Hoffmann-Dussome) and Adam (Cernek) was special. We lose a lot of seniors, so there is a lot to replace. But a lot of our freshman stepped up and made A-finals. We really show a bright future, but for now, we're going to enjoy these seniors and how they performed in their last meet."
The Salukis earned a bevy of specialty awards at the conclusion of the meet. Cernek was also awarded MAC Freshman of the Year. The Turany, Slovakia native became the first Saluki since Till Pallmann in 2015 to earn Swimmer of the Year.
"We used Adam everywhere we could," Hanson said. "For him to finish with another best time was great to see. He led off our freestyle relay with a time that would've been in the top-three. The guy is a workhorse. He is a freshman, so we got three more years with him. He is someone we can rally and build around moving forward."
Kai Hoffmann-Dussome earned conference Diver of the Year. He won the 1-meter dive on Thursday and followed with a fourth-place mark in the 3-meter dive. Kegan Skelton last won the award for SIU in 2015.
"Kai had a breakthrough meet," Hanson said. "Our diving program is strong and coach Joy (Chunhua Zhao) does a great job with all of them. For Kai to finish with a win and fourth-place mark was big for us."
SIU broke a two-year drought with three individuals named first team All-MAC. The three honorees were Cernek, Hoffmann-Dussome and Tamas Hajtman. Another three Salukis were named second team, Chris Phillips, Zheng Yang Yeap and Eli Mercado.
The MAC Championships marked the end of the season for most Salukis. Select individuals will compete at the CSCAA National Invitational Championships and NCAA Zone Diving next weekend.
Baseball completes sweep of Northern Illinois: Strong outings from Mitchell Jackson and Dylan Givens and flawless defense helped the baseball team complete a three-game sweep of Northern Illinois, 6-0, on Sunday at Jones Stadium.
"From the first pitch on Friday until the last pitch on Sunday, our pitchers were solid. It was the theme of the weekend," SIU coach Lance Rhodes said. "They gave us a chance to be in the game for a complete weekend. There were times where it was so frustrating offensively, and our pitchers could have went out there and caved. But they kept competing and giving out offense a chance to put runs on the board, and it got us a sweep."
Jackson got the start for SIU (10-6) and pitched four shutout innings. With the bases loaded and one out, SIU turned to Dylan Givens. Givens induced a ground ball, and shortstop Nick Neville made the play to start a 6-4-3 double play that got SIU out of the inning. The Salukis made a number of great defensive plays to earn the shutout.
"They made some really tough plays look easy," Rhodes said. "The confidence that we're getting from our defense is huge. We don't have a bunch of pitchers that can strike a bunch of guys out. Now, our pitchers are confident that our defense will make plays behind them."
Givens went the rest of the way to earn the win. He induced two double plays, the second of which started a stretch in which Givens retired 11 of the final 12 hitters he faced.
Offensively, SIU hit into some tough luck early in the game. Most notably, in the third inning with the bases loaded and one out, Philip Archer crushed a ball, but hit it right at NIU's second baseman. He started a 4-6-3 double play that got the Huskies (7-8) out of the inning. SIU took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on Lucas Danielewicz's RBI single. Neville hit a sacrifice fly to give SIU a 2-0 lead in the fifth inning.
Neville drew a bases-loaded walk in the sixth inning to put SIU up 3-0, and J.T. Weber came through with a clutch, two-out, two-run single to give the Salukis some breathing room, 5-0. SIU tacked on a run in the eighth on Addison Fugitt's perfectly-placed safety squeeze in the eighth inning for the final margin.
The win gave SIU its first sweep of the year. The Salukis are 6-2 in their last eight games. The Salukis go to Arkansas State on Tuesday before hosting Southeast Missouri State on Wednesday and hosting Illinois this weekend.
Men's golf finishes 10th in Arizona: The men's golf team finished 10th at the Desert Mountain Intercollegiate in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Sunday with a three-round score of 905 (+41). Vanderbilt won the title at 22-under-par.
The Salukis shot 299 (+11) in the first and third round of the tournament. In the second round, SIU fired a 307 (+19). The competitive field consisted of 10 teams in the Golfstat top 100.
Matthis Besard impressed for SIU, as he garnered a season-best 13th-place finish at 4-over par. He birdied 12 times over the weekend, which was the ninth-most in the 72-man field. Four Salukis in the five-man lineup — Birgir Magnusson, Frankie Thomas, Sean Mullan and Tom Cleaton — all finished within two strokes of each other. Birgir finished in 50th at 15-over par, while Thomas was a stroke behind at 16-over. Both Mullan and Cleaton tied for 55th at 16-over. Markus Wilhelmsen competed as an individual in Arizona and placed 69th at 32-over.
SIU will be back in action at the Louisiana Classics from March 16-17. Louisiana Lafayette will host the 54-hole tournament.