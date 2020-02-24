SIU Roundup: Women's swimming finishes second, softball's Harness named newcomer of the week

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The SIU women's swimming and diving team finished in second place with 603 points at the 2020 Missouri Valley Conference championships. It was the fourth straight year SIU placed runner-up. Missouri State won the title with 826.5 points.

SIU strung together six school records and one conference record over the course of the four-day championship event. Eleven Salukis earned All-MVC honors, which included seven on the first team.

SIU's success led to four individual conference honors as well. Baobao Ji was named Diver of the Year for the second time in her career. SIU's Chunhua Zhao earned her sixth Diving Coach of the Year recognition. Lucia Romero was named Freshman of the Year and Sierra Forbord captured the Elite 17 Award.

The Salukis achieved top-10 finishes in 12 events on the final day of competition. SIU's lone victory came from diver Beibei Ji. The senior won the 3-meter dive (323.25) by a 15-point margin over Baobao Ji, who was second at 308.35.

Softball's Harness named MVC newcomer of the week

Freshman pitcher Sarah Harness was named the Missouri Valley Conference newcomer of the week, the conference announced Monday.