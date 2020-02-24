SIU Roundup: Women's swimming finishes second, softball's Harness named newcomer of the week

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The SIU women's swimming and diving team finished in second place with 603 points at the 2020 Missouri Valley Conference championships. It was the fourth straight year SIU placed runner-up. Missouri State won the title with 826.5 points.
SIU strung together six school records and one conference record over the course of the four-day championship event. Eleven Salukis earned All-MVC honors, which included seven on the first team.
SIU's success led to four individual conference honors as well. Baobao Ji was named Diver of the Year for the second time in her career. SIU's Chunhua Zhao earned her sixth Diving Coach of the Year recognition. Lucia Romero was named Freshman of the Year and Sierra Forbord captured the Elite 17 Award.
The Salukis achieved top-10 finishes in 12 events on the final day of competition. SIU's lone victory came from diver Beibei Ji. The senior won the 3-meter dive (323.25) by a 15-point margin over Baobao Ji, who was second at 308.35.
Softball's Harness named MVC newcomer of the week
Freshman pitcher Sarah Harness was named the Missouri Valley Conference newcomer of the week, the conference announced Monday.
Harness earned her first career MVC honor after a dominant weekend in the circle at the Florida Gulf Coast Spring Break Classic in Fort Myers, Florida. The Bowling Green, Missouri, native earned back-to-back complete game wins against Fordham and Michigan State. In the win over Fordham, the freshman hurler allowed just one run on four hits and struck out a career-high 13. The following day, she scattered six hits and gave up just one earned run while striking out seven to lead SIU to its first win over a Big Ten opponent since 2017.
Harness produced a 1.26 ERA in 16 2/3 innings over the weekend.
Men's golf finishes 14th at Seminole Intercollegiate
The men's golf program finished in 14th place at the Seminole Intercollegiate on Sunday at Golden Eagle Country Club. Washington claimed the tournament title at 9-under par.
SIU compiled a 54-hole score of 924 (+60). The Salukis' third-round total of 314 (+26) was their worst of the tournament. The 14-team field was stacked, as seven teams ranked in the top-50 nationally.
Matthis Besard led the Salukis in the individual standings with a 53rd-place finish at 12-over par. He shot a team-best 75 (+3) in Round 3 to climb six spots in the standings. Sean Mullan finished close behind in 63rd at 17-over par. Markus Wilhelmsen carded a 79 (+7) in the final round, which was the second-lowest SIU mark.
Women's golf opens spring season in Texas
The women's golf team will officially open its spring 2020 season in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Monday at the Islander Classic. The Salukis' first spring event was canceled because of weather.
Representing the Salukis in the 14-team field will be Emilyee McGiles, Erica Kerr, Ayanna Habeel, Rose Bundy and senior Lili Klekner-Alt, making her 2019-2020 season debut. Megan Breslin will also compete as an individual.
SIU is no stranger to the Islander Classic. This marks its third appearance in the tournament. The Salukis have finished in the top five twice.