SIU's Domask named MVC's top freshman and top newcomer

CARBONDALE — SIU's Marcus Domask became the first player in school history since Kent Williams to win the Misouri Valley Conference's Freshman of the Year Award and Newcomer of the Year Award on Tuesday.
The league announced its all-conference teams earlier Tuesday morning and released its specialty award winners at 2 p.m. Domask, a 6-foot-6, 215-pound freshman guard from Waupun, Wisconsin, was the Salukis' leading scorer (13.6 points per game) and second-leading rebounder (5.7 boards a game) during Valley play. His 40 assists during conference play tied fellow freshman Lance Jones for the second-most on the team, behind Eric McGill's 41.
You have free articles remaining.
Williams, SIU's second all-time leading scorer, won both MVC awards in 2000. Domask is 12 points from tying his freshman-record 440 points during the 1999-2000 season, the most for a Saluki freshman since the school joined the Valley. Charlie "Chico" Vaughn scored a freshman-record 620 points during the 1958-59 season, when there was no 3-point line.
Domask's 163 rebounds this season entering the MVC Tournament are the seventh-most for a freshman in SIU history since the Salukis joined the Valley. Earlier Tuesday, he became the first player in Saluki history to earn a spot on the all-conference first or second team as a freshman, getting selected to the second team. Freshman Lance Jones, the Salukis' starting point guard and third-leading scorer during league play, was left off the five-player All-Freshman Team.
Domask leads all freshmen in the Valley in scoring and assists, is second in rebounding and third in steals. He started all 31 games and scored in double figures 22 times, with 20 or more five times. His 28 points in SIU's win at Drake were the most points by a freshman in the MVC since 2014, and his game-winning jumper at the Banterra Center Feb. 8 lifted the Salukis over preseason favorite Missouri State.
SIU (16-15, 10-8 MVC) was picked last in the league in the preseason poll but went on to finish fifth. The Salukis take on fourth-seeded Bradley (20-11, 11-7) Friday at 2:30 p.m. at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis in the tournament quarterfinals.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman