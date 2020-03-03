SIU's Domask named MVC's top freshman and top newcomer

CARBONDALE — SIU's Marcus Domask became the first player in school history since Kent Williams to win the Misouri Valley Conference's Freshman of the Year Award and Newcomer of the Year Award on Tuesday.

The league announced its all-conference teams earlier Tuesday morning and released its specialty award winners at 2 p.m. Domask, a 6-foot-6, 215-pound freshman guard from Waupun, Wisconsin, was the Salukis' leading scorer (13.6 points per game) and second-leading rebounder (5.7 boards a game) during Valley play. His 40 assists during conference play tied fellow freshman Lance Jones for the second-most on the team, behind Eric McGill's 41.

Williams, SIU's second all-time leading scorer, won both MVC awards in 2000. Domask is 12 points from tying his freshman-record 440 points during the 1999-2000 season, the most for a Saluki freshman since the school joined the Valley. Charlie "Chico" Vaughn scored a freshman-record 620 points during the 1958-59 season, when there was no 3-point line.