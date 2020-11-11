SIU Signing Day Roundup: Softball adds 5 players for 2022 season, Vaughan joins golf squad

Scroggins, an outfielder/second baseman from Danvers, batted .432 as Olympia High School's leadoff hitter in 2019 with a team-high 52 hits, 12 doubles and a .482 on-base percentage. The Spartans advanced to the state tournament for the first time since 2009 in Class 2A. A four-sport athlete, Scroggins also competed in volleyball, basketball and swimming.

Vaughan inks with women's golf

Kylee Vaughan, the 2019 Southern Illinoisan Girls Golfer of the Year, signed with the SIU women's golf program on Wednesday.

Vaughan finished sixth at the Class 1A state tournament in 2019 and ended the shortened 2020 season with a sixth-place finish at the Class 1A Salem Sectional. She was 18th at the state tournament as a freshman and finished 12th as a sophomore. Vaughan burst onto the scene as a junior, winning every 18-hole competition she played in other than the state tournament. She won the Massac County Invitational, Marion Invitational, the Black Diamond Conference meet, and her regional and sectional.

Vaughan will join a Saluki squad with a local flavor. Three other locals currently compete for SIU, junior Ryleigh Vaughn of Carbondale, sophomore Amelia Lawson from Massac County High School and sophomore Megan Breslin of Pinckneyville. The Salukis played two fall tournaments this year, finishing third out of 11 teams at the Hoover (Alabama) Invitational and eighth out of 15 teams at the Lady Red Wolves Classic in Arkansas. SIU's next scheduled event is next February in Corpus Christi, Texas, at the Islander Classic.

