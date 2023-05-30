Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Roughly 2 ½ months before the 2023 season, SIU women’s soccer program has hired a new coach.

The Southern learned Tuesday morning that the school plans to announce that Graeme Orr has been named to replace Craig Roberts, who was let go last month after posting the first winning record in the program’s four-season history.

Orr has been a head coach for all 12 years of a program at Division II West Alabama, compiling a 113-78-18 record. He posted a 10-5-3 mark last year, including a 9-3-1 mark in the Gulf South Conference. The Lions reached the GSC tourney semifinals and lost on penalty kicks to Mississippi College.

Orr has enjoyed 10 straight winning seasons after going 6-12 and 7-8-3 in their first two years of existence. Prior to taking over at West Alabama, he served as an assistant coach for two years at North Alabama.

He inherits a program that experienced its first taste of success last year under Roberts, going 8-5-4 overall and 5-2-3 in the Missouri Valley Conference. SIU snapped a 27-match winless streak on Sept. 1 with a 2-0 win over Alabama A&M and played in the MVC tourney for the first time, losing 2-1 to Murray State on Oct. 30.

Roberts went on administrative leave on Oct. 18 after an incident with Illinois State coach Marisa Kresge following the Salukis’ 1-0 win over Illinois State on Oct. 16. Assistant coaches Alyssa Krause and Matt Ball ran the program for the final three matches.

Roberts succeeded Grant Williams, who guided the program for two-plus seasons before going on administrative leave in September 2021. Williams was dismissed after the season, which saw SIU go winless for the second straight season.

The Salukis were 5-10-2 in 2019, their first year, and then limped to an 0-6-3 mark in the COVID-19 spring season in 2021. They went 0-15-1 in the fall of 2021 with Taylor Brittingham serving as interim coach for the final nine matches.

Orr played at NAIA school Martin Methodist in Pulaski, Tenn. from 2003-07, captaining the team as a senior and helping it win the Tran-South Conference regular season and tournament titles in 2004. The Scottish native was a midfielder in his playing days.