SIU Soccer | Salukis go down early, fall 5-0 to Northern Iowa

CARBONDALE — SIU's women's soccer team is still looking for its first goal of the season, and its defense wasn't good enough against Northern Iowa to earn another draw Sunday.

Ashley Harrington and Allison Whitaker scored within a 2-minute span in the first half, and the Panthers went on to beat the Salukis 5-0 at the Lew Hartzog Track and Field Complex. Sophia Conant's goal at the 32:07 mark made it 3-0 at the half, and UNI (2-2-2, 2-2-0 Missouri Valley Conference) tacked on two more scores to win its second straight league match after back-to-back 1-0 losses.

SIU (0-3-3, 0-2-3) had one shot on goal, by Kaitlin DuCharme in the second half, and struggled to get the ball into UNI's half.

"We're still a young team," SIU coach Grant Williams said. "I think that, faced with a little adversity (Sunday), we didn't quite know how to handle that, and it can snowball on that. I think you saw some of that (Sunday)."

The Salukis fought Valparaiso, Evansville and Drake to scoreless ties earlier this season, and had allowed only one goal in four conference matches entering Sunday's contest. Goalkeeper Dariana Mihalache had four saves in more than 68 minutes, but allowed all five goals before leaving for Nicole Raventos.