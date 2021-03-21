SIU Soccer | Salukis go down early, fall 5-0 to Northern Iowa

CARBONDALE — SIU's women's soccer team is still looking for its first goal of the season, and its defense wasn't good enough against Northern Iowa to earn another draw Sunday.
Ashley Harrington and Allison Whitaker scored within a 2-minute span in the first half, and the Panthers went on to beat the Salukis 5-0 at the Lew Hartzog Track and Field Complex. Sophia Conant's goal at the 32:07 mark made it 3-0 at the half, and UNI (2-2-2, 2-2-0 Missouri Valley Conference) tacked on two more scores to win its second straight league match after back-to-back 1-0 losses.
SIU (0-3-3, 0-2-3) had one shot on goal, by Kaitlin DuCharme in the second half, and struggled to get the ball into UNI's half.
"We're still a young team," SIU coach Grant Williams said. "I think that, faced with a little adversity (Sunday), we didn't quite know how to handle that, and it can snowball on that. I think you saw some of that (Sunday)."
The Salukis fought Valparaiso, Evansville and Drake to scoreless ties earlier this season, and had allowed only one goal in four conference matches entering Sunday's contest. Goalkeeper Dariana Mihalache had four saves in more than 68 minutes, but allowed all five goals before leaving for Nicole Raventos.
UNI had one goal in its previous five matches before exploding for five Sunday, with only one off an assist. Conant took advantage of a Saluki turnover close to its goal to make it 3-0.
"I was really impressed with our attitude in (Sunday's) game," UNI coach Bruce Erickson said. "We played confident and got rewarded for finishing some great chances while also defending well and getting another shutout."
DuCharme, a sophomore midfielder/defender who started six matches as a true freshman in 2019, said the second-year program was showing some progress.
"We haven't scored yet, but each game I think we definitely build the attack more, and we are looking to possess the ball instead of just going direct, and I definitely have seen a big improvement from last year to this year," she said.
Williams, a longtime assistant at Evansville who started to build SIU's program in May of 2018, wants to see the Salukis finish off its opportunities.
"We've done some really, really good things, and we just need to be a little more clinical in our technical performance in the final third," he said.
SIU is next at Loyola (4-0-1, 4-0-1) March 28 in Chicago.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087 / On Twitter: @THefferman