SIU Soccer | Salukis ready for historic second season

Creedon and Lewis both started somewhere else, at UMBC and Murray State, respectively. Blanchard, a 5-foot-8 forward, played 19 matches with the Tigers as a freshman in 2018. Franco, a 5-6 defender from California, led Patrick Henry High School in points as a junior. Fallon, a 5-7 midfielder/defender from Las Vegas, is set to make her Saluki debut.

Even without Brechtel, SIU still returns three of its top-five scorers from its first season. Sophomore forward Emma Spotak scored two goals and had one assist as a true freshman. Creedon scored one goal on nine shots in 2019, and sophomore forward Madison Meiring had one goal and one assist in 17 matches. The Salukis return their top-two goalkeepers from their first year, sophomores Dariana Mihalache and Maddy Alaluf, but are going with another sophomore, Nicole Raventos, in goal Wednesday.

Raventos competed in two matches in 2019.

Williams, a former assistant coach at Evansville, believes SIU has enough talent to compete in the Valley. The preseason poll has not been released yet, but Williams believes the young squad can finish in the top six and qualify for the postseason tournament in its first year in the league.

"We are talented enough to compete in the league. I'm certainly thinking we should be competing for a postseason berth," Williams said. "Is that good enough to be in the top two, and earn a bye? I'm not going to say no. If that happens, great, but for us, the first goal is 'Can you finish in the top six?' and I think we are certainly talented enough to be able to do that."

