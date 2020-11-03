SIU Soccer | Salukis to open 8-game MVC schedule against Valparaiso

CARBONDALE — The SIU women's soccer program will open its first season in the Missouri Valley Conference on Feb. 28 at home against Valparaiso, the school announced earlier this week.

The second-year program is scheduled to play eight matches next spring, all conference matches, beginning at the Lew Hartzog Track and Field Compmlex against the Crusaders. Valparaiso finished fifth in the eight-team MVC in 2019 with a 2-15-1 record (2-5-0 in league play).

SIU will then head on the road to Terre Haute, Indiana, to challenge Indiana State (March 5), before a three-day turnaround at home to host Evansville on Tuesday, March 9. The Salukis hop on the bus again on March 13 for a contest against Drake in Des Moines, then host Northern Iowa on March 19 back in Carbondale.

After nine days off, the Salukis head north to face off against defending conference champion Loyola in Chicago on March 28. SIU hosts its final home match April 3 against Illinois State and closes the regular season at Missouri State on April 7.

The MVC women's soccer tournament begins Saturday, April 10, at the higher-seeded teams.