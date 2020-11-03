 Skip to main content
SIU Soccer | Salukis to open 8-game MVC schedule against Valparaiso
SIU Soccer

SIU Soccer | Salukis to open 8-game MVC schedule against Valparaiso

  Updated
092019-spt-siu-soccer-04.jpg

SIU forward Liz Brechtel (6) looks to get past Lipscomb defender Hailey Eck (24) during the first half at Saluki Field at the Lew Hartzog Track and Field Complex last season in Carbondale.

 Byron Hetzler

CARBONDALE — The SIU women's soccer program will open its first season in the Missouri Valley Conference on Feb. 28 at home against Valparaiso, the school announced earlier this week.

The second-year program is scheduled to play eight matches next spring, all conference matches, beginning at the Lew Hartzog Track and Field Compmlex against the Crusaders. Valparaiso finished fifth in the eight-team MVC in 2019 with a 2-15-1 record (2-5-0 in league play).

SIU will then head on the road to Terre Haute, Indiana, to challenge Indiana State (March 5), before a three-day turnaround at home to host Evansville on Tuesday, March 9. The Salukis hop on the bus again on March 13 for a contest against Drake in Des Moines, then host Northern Iowa on March 19 back in Carbondale.

After nine days off, the Salukis head north to face off against defending conference champion Loyola in Chicago on March 28. SIU hosts its final home match April 3 against Illinois State and closes the regular season at Missouri State on April 7.

The MVC women's soccer tournament begins Saturday, April 10, at the higher-seeded teams.

After a 5-10-2 inaugural season, the Salukis return 19 letterwinners and a six-member 2020 recruiting class, including Murphysboro-native Lillie Schaldemose and Louisiana Tech transfer Quinn Parks.

Non-conference contests, ticket policy and game times will be announced at a later date.

SIU 2021 WOMEN'S SOCCER SCHEDULE

FEB 28 (SUN) VS VALPARAISO UNIVERSITY

MAR 5 (FRI) AT INDIANA STATE UNIVERSITY, TERRE HAUTE, IND

MAR 9 (TUE) VS UNIVERSITY OF EVANSVILLE

MAR 13 (SAT) AT DRAKE UNIVERSITY, DES MOINES, IOWA

MAR 19 (FRI) VS UNIVERSITY OF NORTHERN IOWA

MAR 28 (SUN) AT LOYOLA UNIVERSITY CHICAGO

APR 3 (SAT) VS ILLINOIS STATE UNIVERSITY

APR 7 (WED) AT MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY

