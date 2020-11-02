SIU Softball | Associate head coach Sewell given Most Courageous Award

"We flew to South Carolina in March. I was barely upright that Sunday and told Kerri (Blaylock) 'just get me to the game. I'm good if I can just get to the game.'"

The Salukis got on a roll as the season progressed, winning 15 straight before the season abruptly ended. While Sewell was no doubt disappointed that SIU was unable to battle for a Missouri Valley Conference championship and a return trip to the NCAA Tournament, she continues to find the positives within the cancellation as it relates to her illness.

"COVID was selfishly a blessing," Sewell said. "I was able to spend the time to get a correct diagnosis and get the rest I needed to recover from EBV. I was heartbroken for our team because I think COVID probably cost us a championship and another NCAA bid. But I didn't miss the blessing of a full recovery."

Making sure she is able to work hard on the field requires hard work behind the scenes. It is not uncommon to see Sewell slip off during a game to have a snack or take her medicine. She always keeps a "PSC survival pack" nearby, consisting of antibiotics, pain medicines, water, electrolytes, protein and extra food. Sewell has made PSC part of her game-day routine, and that's helped her manage all her medical issues, to give her as normal a life as possible.