SIU Softball | Blaylock recaps 2020 season that ended so early

CARBONDALE — In an interview posted on SIU's website, softball coach Kerri Blaylock looked back on the 2020 season that ended too early.
The Salukis (15-6), who returned several position starters but only one of their main pitchers, lost their first five games before winning 15 of 16. They had won nine straight games before concerns surrounding the coronavirus shut down the NCAA championships, and then the remainder of the Missouri Valley Conference season.
What are your thoughts on the 2020 season and how it ended?
I will always have such positive thoughts about this season and this team. From starting 0-5 to going 15-1 over the last 16 games was so amazing to me. This group showed resiliency, fight, hard work, and extreme competitiveness. My biggest sadness comes from us not being able to finish what they started. Their potential was unlimited. I will have such fond memories of this group.
Where were you when the news came down and what did you tell your team?
We went from being rained out at Missouri State and hearing all the initial cancellations on the bus home, to practicing on Thursday morning feeling that we were going to play Illinois State to then being done with our season. I think I found out for sure on Friday at some point.
The last face-to-face talk I had with the players was Friday morning. At that point, we had some hope of doing something at a later date but I think they still knew deep down it was over. There were many tears. I conveyed how special I thought they were. What great memories we made. We talked about never taking things for granted. We talked about staying positive and we talked about staying safe and paying attention to the recommendations and warnings.
What are you doing working from home?
I have realized even more how much I love my job and working with young people. I have a home office that I set up last Monday. I am taking a walk every day. I am staying in a routine. For someone as busy as I am it has been challenging but I want to do my part to make sure the recommendations are followed. I am moving my mom into my house to try and keep her away from public space. I think all of us are in our new normal and hoping that we can get back to our old normal.
