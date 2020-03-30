SIU Softball | Blaylock recaps 2020 season that ended so early

CARBONDALE — In an interview posted on SIU's website, softball coach Kerri Blaylock looked back on the 2020 season that ended too early.

The Salukis (15-6), who returned several position starters but only one of their main pitchers, lost their first five games before winning 15 of 16. They had won nine straight games before concerns surrounding the coronavirus shut down the NCAA championships, and then the remainder of the Missouri Valley Conference season.

What are your thoughts on the 2020 season and how it ended?

I will always have such positive thoughts about this season and this team. From starting 0-5 to going 15-1 over the last 16 games was so amazing to me. This group showed resiliency, fight, hard work, and extreme competitiveness. My biggest sadness comes from us not being able to finish what they started. Their potential was unlimited. I will have such fond memories of this group.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Where were you when the news came down and what did you tell your team?